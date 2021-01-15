How to choose the right bedding for your home

How and where you sleep and how frequently you wash your linen factor into the type of bedding you should opt for, says Sunday Bedding's Ms Clara Teo.

With a plethora of choices and unfamiliar textile jargon, it may be difficult sometimes to choose the right bedding for your home.

Ms Clara Teo, co-founder of home-grown brand Sunday Bedding, lists the four things to focus on when buying your bed linen, as well as tips on storing it properly and putting sheets on efficiently.

PAY ATTENTION TO THE TYPE OF WEAVE

According to Ms Teo, the two most common weaves are percale and sateen.

Percale is durable and lightweight, but it can feel a little rough with its matte finish, whereas sateen is thicker and has a smoother, more luxurious feel.

While percale might be more fitting for Singapore's heat and humidity, your personal preference might sway you towards sateen for a softer feel.

LOOK BEYOND THREAD COUNT

There is a common misconception that a higher thread count means higher quality.

But Ms Teo explains that different brands actually measure thread count differently.

So while a higher thread count usually implies softer sheets, it can sometimes be achieved by thinning the thread which actually lowers durability.

The fact is, as thread count rises, sheets can become more prone to pilling, and thus more fragile.

You should consider other factors that go into making sheets, like material and weave, which can achieve the same effect as a higher thread count without compromising the fabric's durability.

SLEEP ENVIRONMENT

How and where you sleep factor into the type of bedding you should opt for.

If you sleep without air-conditioning, both bamboo and cotton are great for those warm nights.

PERSONAL AND LIFESTYLE FACTORS

If you have sensitive skin, French linen is your fabric of choice due to its natural qualities. "Make sure you avoid synthetic blends and choose fabrics that are 100 per cent natural," said Ms Teo.

"Bamboo is an ideal fabric for Singapore's warm, humid climate - it is incredibly soft, silky and drapes beautifully. It is also moisture-wicking and great for those who sweat easily at night.

"Cotton, on the other hand, is highly breathable and durable, and is a classic fabric that can withstand multiple washes."

Also, how frequently you wash your linen can impact the type of bedding you choose.

For those who sleep with pets or kids, cotton or French linen is more fuss-free and durable, which means it holds up well to frequent washing.

What is the best way to store bedding in Singapore?

Our humidity and high moisture levels can encourage the growth of mould, mildew and musty smells if we don't store our bedding properly.

Before we put any of our duvet inserts, quilts or sheets away, they should be clean and completely dry, and rid of any leftover moisture.

The ideal place to store any bedding is to fold them on a shelf in a closet where there's airflow.

Fold and stack your sheets as neatly as possible, to prevent them from becoming wrinkled.

Cloth bags are the best choice because they protect bedding from dust and bugs but allow moisture to escape.

How does one put bed sheets on beds more efficiently?

Make sure you buy the right sized sheets for your bed - check the dimensions to be sure.

Our (Sunday Bedding) sheets are aligned to Australian sizes so they're slightly bigger than standard Singapore sizes, and can accommodate larger beds.

All our sheets are fitted for easy fitting, but if you use flat sheets, try learning how to create hospital corners. The method is used in hotels too, to create a crisp, tight look.