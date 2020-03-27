How to choose the right lighting fixtures for your home

A creeping chandelier with pendant lights like the one above can be extended through the apartment, including the dining area.

Lighting your home can be a little bit confusing - especially in dining and entertainment areas - so it is important to understand how lighting can influence the mood of your home.

Whether it is a high ceiling, small space or tricky dining areas, we've got you covered.

SMALL HOMES

FEATURE LAMPS AND CHANDELIERS

Although the large, crystal-laden fixture looks fabulous in grand main rooms, the smaller sizes of modern homes and the popularity of chandeliers have created a demand for smaller chandeliers: Chandelettes or mini chandeliers.

These typically measure 22 to 30cm in diameter, but are as elegant as their larger brethren.

You cannot use these smaller versions as a centrepiece, but they are good for accenting in a more subtle fashion. Depending on the style, you can even install one in your bathroom.

If you prefer a feature floor lamp, don't worry about size.

"A feature lamp should stand out, so size shouldn't matter too much," said a spokesman from Lightcraft.

Just remember that it should not be too high, as a fixture that nearly touches the ceiling will look odd.

DINING AREAS

PENDANT LAMPS

If you are planning to purchase a pendant lamp to go with your dining table, follow this general rule of thumb: The space from the bottom of the light fixture to the top of the dining table should be between 75 and 92cm.

The size of the lamp, the view (if any) and the presence of centrepieces (especially candles) will also influence the distance.

When hanging the lamp, the table will be moved out of the way and the lamp's height may seem very low (you might even bump your head into it). Do not make any adjustments until the table is moved into place.

Does your dining light seem overly bright?

You can cut down on glare by using anti-glare or frosted bulbs, and having additional light sources in the room. A sole overhead light source will be too harsh for a dim room.

HOMES WITH HIGH CEILINGS

WALL LIGHTS

Lighting a high-ceiling area is always a challenge because of access for maintenance. One way to avoid this is to opt for wall lights that either cast light upwards or both upwards and downwards, at a serviceable height.

The Lightcraft spokesman said: "Choose a fixture with good glare control; the light should have a robust output and preferably be dimmable."

If you do not have a wall point, consider using a tall standing floor lamp with a high-powered spotlight to cast light upwards.

If ceiling lights are more your thing, the Lightcraft spokesman said: "Changing the bulb will require a 3- to 5m-high ladder. Long-life LED lamps are now available for such pendants, eliminating the need to change bulbs too often."

Choose a fairly elongated hanging lamp and suspend it from a 2m-long cord.

Don't forget what your home already has natural light

Make the most of it placing large mirrors to amplify the light streaming in, opting for gauzy window treatments instead of a heavy, opaque fabric and installing window films that cut down on glare and heat so you can keep window treatments open rather than closed.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeandecor.com.sg)