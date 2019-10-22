How to perfect that autumn look

Just because Singapore does not get falling leaves and cooling weather does not mean we cannot get into the mood for autumn.

The season is the perfect excuse to bust out the warm, bronze tones and take that perfect face-of-the-day Instagram picture with your pumpkin spice latte.

Beet by Pomelo Liquid Blush and Liquid Lipstick

Price: $10

Available: pomelofashion.com and in-store at 313@somerset

Not only is this range seriously great value for money, the brand's fall collection, particularly the lipstick shade Wild Card and the blush shade Curious, is ultra-flattering and perfect for that natural look.

I especially enjoy how easy it is to blend the blushes, even on the go, with just my fingers, often in the back of a cab.

Heroine Make Super Water Proof Mascara in Brown

Price: $21.90

Available: Watsons, Sasa, Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands and Welcia-BHG

Brown mascara is such a great way to get that soft and warm autumnal look without having to put in too much effort.

The new super-waterproof formulas by Heroine Make are really as waterproof as they claim to be. I did not notice any smudging or flaking despite being out and about, even in the rain and during workouts.

Between the two formulas released - volumising and lengthening - I preferred the former, which I found to be more dramatic.

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra-fine Brow Pencil and Styler

Price: $32

Available: Sephora

While this is not an autumn product per se, Fenty Beauty's first brow product has been one of my favourite discoveries this season and has become an integral part of my make-up routine all month.

Instead of the conventional spoolie on the back of the pencil, this one has a little brush, which makes it even easier to get the perfect, precise brow.

The product glides on easily to create a sculpted brow that does not look drawn on or unnatural. Most importantly, this brow stays on all day, through rain and sweat.

Kanebo Lip Liquid Rouge

Price: $48

Available: Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Department Store and OG Albert Complex

This looks and feels like a nice soft lip cream, a cross between a lipstick and a lip gloss, with a soft velvety finish that is more natural than glossy.

It gives a "my lips, but better" look but is not as pigmented as a full-on lipstick.

The texture is light, not sticky and comfortable. Plus, the fact that it does not have any noticeable scent makes this truly one of the few products that you put on and forget it is there.

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

Price: $49

Available: Sephora

This is by far the most versatile and easy-to-use single shadow I have tried in a long time.

Burnish is the perfect autumn shade. I swipe this colour over my lids, pop on my favourite mascara and am ready to go.

Plus, it is super buildable, and I can easily get away with carrying just a tiny make-up pouch on days that I go to the gym or need to get my full glam on on the go.

Kat Von D Beauty Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $78

Available: Sephora and Katvond.com

Kat Von D Beauty does dusty rose shades like no one else, and this palette is no exception. The selection of shades, both matte and shimmer, are timeless and wearable, with many warm and rosy hues that are ideal for fall.

I was also impressed with the formula - the shadows are super pigmented and buttery, making them incredibly easy to work with.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Multi-finish eyeshadow palette in Elec-trik

Price: $70

Available: Sephora

The latest addition to the Marc Jacobs Beauty line of eyeshadow palettes feels festive from the moment you take it out of the box, with its sparkly, stunning and elegant packaging.

The eight shades span both the neutral and wearable to the straight-up glitz and glam, making it fun and versatile.

Inspired by textile finishes such as velvet, silk and satin, the formulas are to die for. The mattes are unbelievably buttery and soft, and the shimmers are so pigmented and almost foil-like. Plus, once it is on, nothing can make the product budge or smudge.

Chanel Beauty Les 4 Ombres Lumiere et Opulence 342

Price: $98

Available: Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutiques from Oct 24 and all Chanel Fragrance and Beauty counters from Nov 1

As expected from such a high-end luxury brand, these eyeshadows look and feel expensive, and have an elegant, soft and shimmery finish.

They are easy to blend out if you have paler skin or want a softer look but can also be built up to create a bolder eye.

The quad do not have a true matte shade (they all have a metallic finish). While they serve as great highlight shades for the eye, I find myself reaching for matte shades from other palettes to contour the eye before I apply these on top.

Charlotte Tilbury The Vintage Vamp Makeup Look Set

Price: $369

Available: Sephora

A full look in a bag, this new-to-Singapore kit comes with seven full-sized curated products, including an eyeshadow quad, lip liner, lipstick and mascara.

When it comes to night-time looks for fall, burgundy and gold are on trend.

My favourites are the lip liner and lipstick, which I wear together. They stay on all night and look great even many drinks later.