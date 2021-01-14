Huat even more with Top 50 CNY deals at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

The festive sales at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet show no sign of stopping.

Get your hands on the Top 50 Chinese New Year deals, which are refreshed every week, at the Australian retailer's one-stop shop located at ESR BizPark in Chai Chee (formerly known as Viva Business Park).

There's no better time to grab an LG 43-inch LED Smart TV for $438, a Vivo Y30 phone for $229 (with free powerbank, earpiece and water bottle worth $59.70) and sofas from $499.

SAVE

Even better, save $250 on the Sharp 315L Fridge ($749, usual price $999; plus free $50 Harvey Norman voucher), save $174 on the Nikon High-power Zoom Digital Camera Coolpix A1000 ($395, usual price $569; with free 16GB SD card and pouch worth $31, while stocks last) and save $150 on the Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Notebook ($998, usual price $1,148).

What's more, the Rysh Dion True Wireless Earbuds are going at 50 per cent off ($39.50, usual price $79), and purchase the Eclipse Evans Queen Size Mattress at only $789 (plus additional 10 per cent off) and the Mistral Electric Hot Pot with Grill for $47 (usual price $59; limited sets only).

To sweeten the deals, shoppers can receive a free pack of red packets and sure-win hongbao scratch cards worth up to $1,000 each with a minimum spend of $100.

Spend $500 to $999 to get one scratch card, spend $1,000 to $2,499 to get two scratch cards, and spend $2,500 and above to get three scratch cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.