Huat’s up this Chinese New Year

MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

The US fast-food chain has launched a new 12-book series as part of the Happy Meal Readers Programme throughout the year.

Treetop Twins Wilderness Adventures was written exclusively for McDonald's by globally renowned author and illustrator Cressida Cowell and features the world of endangered and extinct animals.

The Happy Meal Readers Programme is part of McDonald's long-term commitment to provide meaningful and feel-good family experiences by promoting reading among young children and as an activity for family bonding.

To bring the books to life, there will also be in-store storytelling sessions in selected restaurants over the weekends, as well as bigger and more exciting storytelling events during the March and June school holidays in selected areas of Singapore for all families to enjoy.

Each book from the series will be released every four to five weeks and will also be made available digitally through the McDonald's Happy Studio app.

MALLS OF FRASERS PROPERTY

Experience the hustle and bustle of Kueh Town this Chinese New Year, as shoppers are invited to go on a virtual adventure in a little town named after everyone's favourite dessert, kueh.

From now to Feb 14, the malls of Frasers Property will release the new Kueh Town game in the Frasers Experience (FRx) app, available to play at Anchorpoint, Bedok Point, Changi City Point, Causeway Point, Northpoint City, The Centrepoint, Waterway Point and YewTee Point.

Explore and discover the 15 different districts of Kueh Town, from the bustling city centre of Kueh Town Point to its quaint suburbs.

Unlock a district by collecting the Kueh Town Residents for each district. The first eight participants who collect all 15 residents will take home an $888 digital gift card each.

To collect each resident, participants can either spend $50 at participating FRx stores across the eight malls, or look out for Kueh Game Stations within the malls, or complete the daily task on the Frasers Property Facebook and Instagram pages.

Every time a unique resident is collected, participants will also stand to win their share of attractive instant prizes.

JAMIE'S ITALIAN

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant is offering Jamie's Lunar New Year A-La-Carte Specials, available from today to Feb 2 at its Forum The Shopping Mall outlet.

Look out for Huat Ah! (duck breast with kumquat sauce, grilled asparagus and celeriac puree), Abundance (salmon lasagne with lemongrass cream sauce) and Sweet and Loving (traditional Chinese dessert with an Italian twist - osmanthus jelly with lychee panna cotta).

Diners get the chance to win prizes such as a complimentary brownie, complimentary glass of lemonade or 15 per cent off their bill when they purchase any of Jamie's Italian Lunar New Year Specials and receive a Scratch to Huat card.

IKEA

Make way for the new kid on the block at the Swedish furniture retailer - the Kafferep Apple Cake is here to be the apple of your eye.

Sink your fork into the indulgent union of apple and cinnamon, all wrapped up in crunchy buttery sweetness that will leave you and your family vying for the last bite.

It pairs well with a steaming mug of tea and is now available at the Ikea Alexandra and Tampines restaurants at $2.50.

MILO SINGAPORE

The beverage brand spread Chinese New Year cheer on Wednesday by surprising foreign construction workers at a few dormitories with the well-loved Milo van, which has nourished generations of Singaporeans with the goodness of milk, malt, vitamins and minerals.

Over 6,000 cups of cold Milo were distributed to delighted workers, who were visibly tired but perked up at the sight of the van.

Milo will continue to send more vans to recognise unsung heroes throughout the Chinese New Year period. Members of the public who would like to provide suggestions on where to send the van can leave a comment on Milo's Facebook page.

LONG BEACH SEAFOOD

One of the most reliable places for a Chinese New Year meal is the restaurant chain, and one highlight from its Year of the Rat offerings is the Treasure Pot (from $268) with whole 10-head abalone, wild Australian sea cucumber and Hokkaido scallop.

For more information on the dishes and location of the outlets, visit www.longbeachseafood.com.sg

SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE

Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant (Tel: 6839-5623) at the hotel has a tasty new dessert for Chinese New Year. The Lotus Seed Cake ($52) is a radish cake studded with lotus seed, preserved meat, lily bulb, Chinese yam and dried jumbo shrimp. It is available for dine-in and takeout.