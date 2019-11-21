Huawei Mate 30 phones launched for sale

Meet your new Mate.

Launched last Saturday at the Level 1 Atrium at 313 @ Somerset, the Huawei Mate 30 Series is a pioneer flagship device that integrates Huawei software apps with Huawei Mobile Services as part of the company's efforts to create an all-scenario ecosystem.

With a dual 40MP SuperSensing Cine Camera, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro can capture 7,680 frames per second. The phone also supports low-light video with a high image sensitivity of ISO 512000.

The Huawei Mate 30 Series is now available at selected M1 and StarHub shops, consumer electronic stores, the Huawei Official Online Store and all Huawei Concept Stores.

Customers who purchase the series will enjoy premium services under the HiCare Prestige package.

In addition, Huawei is introducing a new range of wearables and accessories to complement the smartphone, including the latest smartwatch (Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm Sport Edition in Lake Cyan).

They will be available in Singapore from Nov 28.