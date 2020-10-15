Ikea launches recruitment drive to fill 200 positions for third store

(From left) Mr Steve Choo, floor manager; and Ms Nur Diana Abdullah, store manager, will be involved in the upcoming hiring process at Ikea Jurong. The store is set to open in the second quarter of next year.

Despite the pandemic, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has not retrenched any of its employees in Singapore since the Covid-19 outbreak began. Instead, it is looking to hire more people.

The company launched its largest recruitment drive yesterday to fill 200 positions for its third outlet at shopping mall Jem, slated to open in the second quarter of next year.

At 6,500 sq m, Ikea Jurong is the first small-store concept in South-east Asia, spreading across three floors.

Interested applicants for available roles - which include Commercial Team Leader, Home Furnishing Specialist, Sales & Services Generalist, and Ikea Food service crew - can submit their resumes to recruitment.jurong@ikano.asia or visit Ikea.sg/Jurong for more information.

Mr Steve Choo, floor manager at Ikea Jurong, feels the recruitment drive comes at the perfect time to help those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The 58-year-old told The New Paper: "It's timely that we have these vacancies and we are able to at least offer options for people who want to get on board."

Ms Nur Diana Abdullah, 48, store manager at Ikea Jurong, added: "What's most important for us is that the candidates have the right attitude, compared to what they have on their CV."

Those who want to work at Ikea should "possess certain values of being a team player, dare to make decisions as well as challenge the status quo", she said.

They are looking for someone who has "passion" and "the expectation of getting it right the first time when they do anything".

Ms Nur Diana and Mr Choo, who have been with Ikea for 14 and 16 years respectively, will be involved in the upcoming hiring process and have started work at Ikea Jurong this year in preparation for its opening.

They are looking forward to working with their new colleagues at the fully cashless and self-checkout outlet, not only because of how different it is going to be from the other two Ikea stores at Alexandra Road and Tampines, but because of Ikea's work culture and the career advancement opportunities it offers.

Mr Choo said: "During my eight years in the regional role as a sales leader (category manager), I even had a chance to take on a human resource role in my eighth year. I don't think this could have happened in any other organisation."

Ms Nur Diana added: "Every day when I wake up and go to work, it's not work, it's like a hobby, it's fun."