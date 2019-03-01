Ikea releases second catalogue for 2019, with more bedroom inspiration

Lack of space in our homes has resulted in 66 per cent of Singaporeans retreating to their bedrooms.

For the first time, Ikea will be releasing a second catalogue for this calendar year.

Continuing the Swedish furniture retailer's ethos of making the home count, the extra catalogue will feature modern, vibrant and flexible storage solutions for better home organisation.

According to Ikea's 2017 Life At Home report, 54 per cent of Singaporeans feel that having "too much stuff" is the single biggest cause of stress.

As household sizes continue to shrink, there is also a growing trend of multi-generational living.

Singaporeans are moving towards creating a more fluid and functional homes to accommodate everyone's needs.

This is especially so within the bedroom. The lack of space in our homes has resulted in 66 per cent of Singaporeans retreating to the bedroom.

Ikea's third collection launch of the year will focus on helping people get comfortable in bedrooms through smart space living.

Said Mr Mike King, deputy managing director at Ikea South-east Asia: "We are releasing an extra catalogue so as to better meet the changes in life at home throughout the year.

"We are always looking for new ways to better engage with our customers. With this extra catalogue, we hope to continue to inspire our customers by introducing them to new ideas for smart space living - with new colours and a modern Scandinavian style."

The catalogue curates five home settings relevant to the Singaporean context.

These are a family of five living together in a small apartment with two bedrooms, the mature single who values quality above all, two singles in their 20s and 30s living in small studio apartments, a couple with a newborn moving into an older apartment, and a single father raising his young child in a small apartment.

Customers can now view the new Ikea catalogue by browsing in-store copies available at the Ikea Alexandra and Tampines stores or visiting ikea.sg/catalogue.

Copies will also be distributed to a pre-determined quantity of homes across Singapore.