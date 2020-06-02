Ikea's online sale offers up to 50% off on over 500 products

Store your knick-knacks on the Veberod Bench ($69, usual price $99) that adds a rustic feel to your living room.

If you have your eye on Ikea's home furnishing essentials, load up your online shopping carts at the Swedish furniture retailer's ongoing online-only sale, with more than 500 products available at up to 50 per cent off.

Store your knick-knacks on the Veberod Bench ($69, usual price $99) that would add a rustic feel to your living room. Equipped with wheels, this handy piece can be easily moved around the house to suit your needs.

Catch up on much-needed sleep with the Hilleborg Block-out Curtains in lilac ($34.90, usual price $49.90) that darken the room for some much needed rest and privacy.

Meanwhile, the Ikea PS 2014 Pendant Lamp ($39, usual price $79) provides aesthetic mood lighting for flawless flat lay shots or romantic stay-in dates.

Be sure to also check out the different Weekday Flash Deals happening on ikea.sg/sale

They include the Trovardig Frying Pan ($29.90, usual price $49.90) on offer today, Varkrage Throw ($4.90, usual price $9.90) tomorrow, Tranaro Stool/Side Table ($29.90, usual price $35.90) on Thursday, Flyttbar Trunk for toys ($9.90, usual price $19.90) on Friday, and many more to come.

All sale items are on a while-stocks-last basis, and prices exclude delivery fees.