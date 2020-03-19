Jazz up your home at 20% off at FairPrice Xtra's Home & Lifestyle Fair

Product categories include bed linen, homeware, and various household items. - FairPrice's Full Length and Half Length Jacquard Curtains ($19.90 and $16.90 a piece respectively)

Product categories include bed linen, homeware, and various household items. - Eko Home (Junior) 100% Cotton Printed Fitted Sheet Sets (single to king) for $49.90 to $59.90 (usual price $69.90 to $79.90).

For new and existing homeowners, the struggle is real when it comes to furnishing your abode.

Many busy couples and families will be tempted to turn to online retail stores.

But if you hope to save up to thousands of dollars and cut out the waiting time for delivery, FairPrice Xtra's Home & Lifestyle Fair is your best bet.

It takes place from today to March 25, at FairPrice Xtra outlets at AMK Hub, Changi Business Park, Hougang 1, Jem, Jurong Point 2 (JP2), Kallang Wave (Sports Hub), Nex and VivoCity.

For the local supermarket chain's Chinese shoppers, usher in wealth and prosperity by purchasing a pineapple at the fair to roll into your new home.

And remember to note where it comes to a stop, for this is said to be your "fortune position".

What's more, the one-stop-shop sells cleaning appliances to help keep your home spotless, and delivery is free for goods totalling above $200.

As usual, bargain hunters can look forward to the fair's 20 per cent off on home and lifestyle products (excluding electronic products and home appliances, terms and conditions apply).

Product categories include clothing, bed linen, homeware, household, party, stationery, toys, hobbies, luggage and backpacks, batteries, DIY, automotive and more.

COSY

There is something inexplicably comforting about drawing your curtains before getting ready for bed.

FairPrice's Full Length and Half Length Jacquard Curtains ($19.90 and $16.90 a piece respectively) are affordable and ideal for creating the illusion of spaciousness, and for adding height and a sense of cosiness to any room.

If you are hoping to pamper your children and save $20 while at it, grab the Eko Home (Junior) 100% Cotton Printed Fitted Sheet Sets (single to king) for $49.90 to $59.90 (usual price $69.90 to $79.90).

As for your living room, relax and socialise with FairPrice Foldable Metal Chairs ($14.90), your ultimate lazy day companions.

Should you have company, both you and your visitors will appreciate having a couple of these in the common areas.

It is especially practical if you have yet to buy a sofa, or if your sofa is not large enough to accommodate everyone.

If you crave the freedom to work in any room in the house, FairPrice's HomeProud Foldable Notebook Desk (Black, $16.90) is suitable for the rising number of remote workers or students who refuse to be bound to a traditional desk.

You may prop the foldable desk up on your bed, or even in front of the television, and use your laptop comfortably.

You can also complement it with the HomeProud 3 Tier Slim Wagon ($13.90) or 4 Tier Slim Wagon (17.90).

Health and cleanliness have never been more important in light of the coronavirus outbreak, and part and parcel of that is keeping your abode clean.

Dispose of your household rubbish sensibly and in style with the FairPrice HomeProud pedal bin (15 litre, $12.90), which sports neutral-coloured packaging that complements any room and comes with a lid.

Lastly, the FairPrice Imported 3 Tier Shoe Rack ($9.90, $12.90 for 4 Tier) will hold all your footwear neatly and compactly, perfect for tight spaces and corridors.