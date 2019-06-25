Joanne Peh helps protect hubby's skin from the sun

Joanne Peh and her husband, Qi Yuwu, are fans of Anessa, Shiseido's top suncare brand in Japan.

It was not until his wife, local actress Joanne Peh, told him about the harm caused to skin by exposure to the sun that Qi Yuwu understood the importance of sunscreen, especially in Singapore's climate.

The China-born actor held the longtime misconception that he would lose his tan if he used sunscreen. But after trying it, he realised that his tan remained but he had less damaged skin.

Using sunscreen has now become the top tip he dispenses when asked how he takes care of himself.

The celebrity couple are fans of Anessa, Shiseido's top suncare brand in Japan, as its texture is ideal for Singapore's heat and humidity.

Peh, 36, told The New Paper: "It's not sticky and goes on really smoothly, and it also acts as a nice base for my foundation."

Qi, 42, added: "I shoot outdoors most of the time and it does not make me feel sticky or oily, it feels very light."

Believing that prevention is better than the cure, Peh feels it is natural for one's skin to take a longer time to recover and to develop more lines as we get older, and therefore good skincare is important.

"I never sleep with make-up on, and sometimes I double cleanse to remove all traces of make-up," she said.

Since becoming parents, the couple - who have a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son - have also begun paying more attention when reading labels, to know exactly what goes into the products the family is using.

Peh also wants her children to understand the importance of self-care from a young age.

She said: "If we make it a habit, then it will gradually become second nature to them that they have to put sunscreen on before leaving the house and brush their teeth before bed and in the morning."