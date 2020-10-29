Just Wine Club members have much to cheer

Members of the Just Wine Club get an eight per cent discount when they make a purchase in-store and online for retail and promotional wines, applicable at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores, as well as FairPrice Services.

It excludes Chinese/Japanese/Korean wines, liquor, beer, other alcoholic drinks, as well as wines supplied and sold by Marketplace sellers through the FairPrice App or Web.

At an annual membership fee of $20, enjoy full access to a year of discounts, as well as exclusive invites to private wine sales and events.

An online FairPrice account is needed to sign up.

Scan the QR code to sign up.

Once you apply for a membership, an e-digital card will be available for you to use conveniently and any time in-store.

For online purchases, discounts will be applied automatically. You may also request a physical card.

Sign up today and exercise your membership privileges at the next private wine fair exclusively for Just Wine Club members, taking place on Oct 31 at FairPrice Finest Bukit Timah Plaza #B1-01, 10am to 5pm.

Enjoy up to 33 per cent off a range of FairPrice's premium wines for one day only. What's more, with $500 spent or more, receive a complimentary gift, while stocks last.