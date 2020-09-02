Keep on saving at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

(above) Get a Panasonic washer dryer at $695 or a branded notebook at just $707.

Get a Panasonic washer dryer at $695 or a branded notebook at just $707 (above).

There is no better place to get your money's worth than the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, which buys in bulk globally to pass the savings on to shoppers.

Best of all, deals are refreshed every week at the store located at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, so the variety on display is endless.

When it comes to the Top 50 picks on electrical, IT, furniture and bedding products this week, enjoy over 50 per cent off a branded 50-inch 4K UHD Android TV ($888, usual price $1,899) and the Panasonic washer dryer ($695, usual price $1,699, limited display sets only, while stocks last). Also, save $92 on a branded 14-inch performance notebook ($707, usual price $799, limited sets only).

In addition to receiving up to 90 per cent off Italian furniture, the Backpedic Latexfeel Comfort Pillow is now going for $19 for two pieces (usual price $69 each).

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from the Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.