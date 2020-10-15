Keep saving with Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Top 50 clearance deals

Enjoy over 65 per cent off a 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Android TV, and over 55 per cent off a Panasonic Washer, among other deals.

With deals refreshed every week at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, you don't need to wait for special sales to come around in order to start saving on purchases.

Head down to the Australian retail chain's store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, and help yourself to the Top 50 clearance deals of the week on electrical, IT, furniture and bedding.

Enjoy more than 65 per cent off a Japanese Branded 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Android TV ($2,499, usual price $7,899) and more than 55 per cent off a Panasonic Washer ($395, usual price $949; limited display sets only, while stocks last).

Besides those big-ticket offers, other top bargains to meet your lifestyle needs include the Electrolux Handstick Vacuum ($196, usual price $379; limited to the first 20 sets only), Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera (Assorted Combos; $99, usual price $159; while stocks last), Acer Aspire 3 Notebook ($548, usual price $588; limited sets only), JBL Playlist Wireless Speaker (Black; $99, usual price $299) and Samsung A31 smartphone ($298, usual price $348).

There are also major discounts on furniture - like a minimum guaranteed 50 per cent off all sofa beds (from $659) - as well as bedding, where you can save $1,300 on the Sealy Backsaver Avalon Queen Size Mattress ($1,099, usual price $2,399).

What's more, everything else in the furniture department is negotiable, such as discontinued models, display sets and refurbished sets on sofas, dining tables, dining chairs and case goods.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from the Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.