Kick off 2021 with Harvey Norman's Lunar New Year Warehouse Sale

TVs, furniture, fridges and washers are up for grabs at the Lunar New Year Warehouse Sale.

Kick off the new year with new deals at Harvey Norman, where you can enjoy more attractive savings this festive season.

The Australian retailer is holding a three-day Lunar New Year Warehouse Sale from Jan 8 to 10 that is so big, it is taking place at two locations.

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off on all your electrical needs and computers - including display sets - at the 7 Jalan Besut warehouse from 10.30am to 6.30pm.

Up for grabs are LG Smart TVs from $269, fridges from $397, washers from $275 and computers from $357.

Shoppers are advised to take the free shuttle bus - which runs from 9.30am to 7pm - to the venue from Lakeside MRT station (near exit A) as parking lots are limited.

Meanwhile, furniture and bedding are up to 80 per cent off - sofas are going from $499 and mattresses from $168 - at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, located at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee (formerly known as Viva Business Park).

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.