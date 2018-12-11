Korean 'glass skin' trend will continue to thrive in 2019, says expert

Korean beauty trends are more than just a phase. Sheet masks, BB creams, skincare-infused cosmetics - these are just some of the game-changing and innovative products that have hit shelves globally.

Korean beauty dominated the scene this year and that trend will likely continue next year, according to Ms Helene Chung, co-founder and director of Just Trend, a one-stop Korean beauty brand curator and distributor.

The "glass skin" trend has taken the world by storm, as beauty junkies went crazy over the dewy, natural look achieved by using liquid-based foundation or highlighters.

And its popularity will continue to thrive next year as more water-based formula products are introduced.

On her beauty predictions for next year, Korean-born Ms Chung - who has worked at Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal and Star Asia Group and led the K-beauty section at Watsons in 2011, introducing major Korean cosmetic brands to the Singapore market - told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "We have seen the use of different types of water - carbonated water, cherry blossom water, iceberg water, mineral water and centella asiatica water - in cushion foundation.

"Variations in water-based formulas in other cosmetic products, such as lip stains and water-based eye glitters, will also lead the market."

When it comes to skincare, the emphasis will be on advanced pore control and tightening next year - especially in South-east Asia's tropical climate, clogged and enlarged pores are common, which can result in saggy skin.

Enter Just Trend's three new Korean beauty brands - Unpa Cosmetics, Nakeup Face and 9CC - available at Watsons.

These brands use gentle and safe ingredients in their products, another trend Ms Chung highlighted. (See report below.)

She said: "People are starting to realise the negative impacts of potentially harmful ingredients. Beauty and personal care products are now considered as important as the food we ingest.

"Gentle and safe ingredients also deliver the same level of product functionality as conventional products, so it is always better to choose the best ingredients for us."

Now that year-end festivities are in full swing, it is even more important to invest in prepping the skin.

Cleansing, exfoliation and hydration should be top priority, said Ms Chung, "due to relatively heavy make-up and excessive cleaning that may cause the skin to become sensitive and dry".

One useful tip is the use of facial masks for hydration.

"It is recommended to do facial masks two to three times a week, without choosing targeted sheet masks for anti-ageing or whitening. The texture may be too heavy, which can cause skin trouble instead," said Ms Chung.