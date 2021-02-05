Last chance to grab these 'niu' clothes, bags and shoes for CNY

It's your final weekend to buy the customary brand "niu" (Chinese for ox) clothes for ushering in the Year of the Ox. Here's how you can look both fashionable and festive this Chinese New Year, as you prepare to take 2021 by the style horns.

POMELO

Celebrate CNY in affordable style with the omnichannel fashion platform's CNY 2021 Collection, featuring a 56-piece range of looks in auspicious hues of bright red and magenta pink.

Key pieces showcase a medley of oriental blooms in silhouettes inspired by the classic cheongsam, complete with statement touches such as knot buttons and reimagined cut-outs.

The CNY 2021 Collection (from $14) is available on the Pomelo app, pomelofashion.com and in-stores.

THE CURVAKUM LABEL

Don't forget to pick a bag that matches your CNY outfit from the Indonesian brand that specialises in chic, classy clutches - pieces of art that are handcrafted and delicately embroidered and come with a chain strap.

The Koi ($129) is perfect to huat up your look, with its deep, cool-toned red and embroidered koi fishes that symbolise wealth and success.

The Curvakum Label is available at the SocietyA flagship store and society-a.com

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

The US fashion label has partnered with Disney to bring the iconic Clarabelle & Friends characters to life in an assortment of ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods and accessories.

The six-piece collection boasts classic Kate Spade New York silhouettes, all reimagined to highlight each unique character, including Clarabelle, Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

Priced from $150 to $590, it is available at Kate Spade New York stores.

PAZZION

Milk the year for what it's worth with the local shoe label's adorable The Moo Moo Flats, part of the Joyous Blush CNY capsule collection.

The limited edition design that features cute 3D ears is available in two colours - full pink or a combination of pink and cream - and comes in both adult ($79) and kid ($66) sizes, making it the cutest mummy-and-daughter twinning footwear choice of the season.

The Joyous Blush collection is available at all Pazzion boutiques and pazzion.com

FURLA

The Italian luxury goods brand's CNY capsule collection revamps its renowned mini crossbody, complete with a special-edition cardholder and key ring.

In the playful spirit of the Super Cow mascot, timeless cow print covers Ares calfskin leather with a monochrome palette to create sculpturally shaped cow ears and horns, while the classic gold closure is transformed into an ox nose.

The CNY capsule collection ($170 to $640) is available at all Furla boutiques.

ALDO

Spruce up your CNY wardrobe with the Canadian shoe and accessories chain's Lunar New Year collection ($99 to $139), with an array of vibrant peony prints and embossed motifs on sandals, casual kicks and bags.

Enjoy $48 off with a minimum nett spend of $188 on footwear and handbags (terms apply).

Sign up as Aldo A-List members for free and get an additional 8 per cent off, and receive a free Ruby Satin Mask worth $29 with a final bill of $188, while gifts last.

From next Monday to Thursday, enjoy 8 per cent cashback (capped at $30) for your first purchase checked out via hoolah online or in-stores, which can be used with existing promotions or discounts at a minimum spend of $50.

TIMBERLAND

Inspired by traditional Chinese New Year motifs, the US outdoor lifestyle brand's Madbury Side-Zip Sneaker Boots ($229) and Raywood EK+ 6-Inch Boots ($299) for men and women have been remixed with festive colours like beige and red as well as black and light pink respectively.

The Men's CNY Embroidered Reversible Bomber Jacket ($259) leads the apparel collection, with one side featuring a vibrant display of red, yellow, blue and orange symbols, with the reverse in mostly black.

Both sides feature an embroidered iconic Timberland logo, complemented by numbers corresponding to the last four lunar cycles leading up to this year.

The same motif is seen throughout many other pieces including sweatpants, hoodies and T-shirts, some with large Ox illustrations, camo prints and woven patches, while accessories include a black and red backpack ($109) and convenient shoulder sling ($49).

Timberland's CNY 21 collection is available at Timberland stores and www.timberland.com.sg

DUNHILL

The British luxury menswear brand's Spring Swallows capsule collection is inspired by the design on a Namiki table lighter discovered in the House archive, while the swallows were chosen for their representation of good fortune, wealth and love.

This beautiful archive imagery is applied to a curated selection of casualwear, sneakers and leather goods, and the motifs are brought to life using a layered digital printing technique on leather and embroidery on the ready-to-wear.

The Spring Swallows capsule collection ($305 to $2,095) is available at the Dunhill Paragon boutique and dunhill.com/sg

H&M

The Swedish fashion giant's 2021 CNY collection offers various practical pieces from feminine and elegant dresses to smart suits and comfy coats for women, with festive red an all-time favourite while shades of camel and beige give a refreshing contrast.

Meanwhile, red, army green, taro purple, sky blue and bright yellow are key to the menswear collection, which features a print licence of the famous cheese brand The Laughing Cow.

For the kids, expect signature shades of red and light pink and adorable calf patterns printed on comfortably soft fabrics, as well as mini-me parent-child pairing sweaters.

The H&M 2021 Chinese New Year collection ($16.95 to $64.95) is available at H&M stores and hm.com

As part of H&M's CNY Weekend Offer, get 10 per cent off with minimum $35 spent, 15 per cent off with minimum $50 spent and 20 per cent off with minimum $60 spent from today to Sunday.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand has launched four specially designed charms featuring familiar symbols such as the fortune cat and a cute ox charm, along with the Chinese characters for "prosperity" and "lucky", crafted with red enamel and Pandora Shine (an 18k gold-plated unique metal blend).

There is also a necklace gift set that combines the O Pendant carrier and Spinning Lucky Charm, along with three bracelet sets featuring the Red Woven Leather Bracelet - an elegant red and gold leather bracelet you can wear for luck throughout the year.

The Pandora CNY 2021 Collection (from $89, with gift sets from $159) is available at all Pandora stores and sg.pandora.net/en