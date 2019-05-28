Latest beauty launches

ANNA SUI

Allow your eyes to behold enchanting glitter, shimmering colours and textures in mermaid-inspired casings with the US fashion and cosmetics brand's 2019 summer collection Mermaid Lagoon.

The Shimmering Eye Colour ($40) liquid eyeshadow comes in fresh, cool colours that have a seductive wet look to them, promising to glide onto skin without clumping, smudging or stickiness.

Meanwhile, the Mermaid Face Blush's ($37) highly clinging base ensures the fresh colour lasts all day, giving skin a translucent glow.

The Mermaid Lagoon collection is now available at the Anna Sui counter at BHG Bugis.

PHOTO: ANNA SUI

IDS AESTHETICS

The local aesthetics specialist at Robinsons The Heeren has launched its first #IDServe Unlimited membership programme offering unlimited facial and treatment sessions for a flat monthly fee.

The Unlimited package ($450 a month for 12 months) allows you to earn one additional month's worth of free facials upon a successful referral, while the Unlimited+ package ($720 a month for 12 months) offers three extra sessions to be enjoyed with up to three guests each month.

On top of that, members also get to enjoy 15 per cent off IDS Skincare products each month.

On the facial menu are eight treatments under different broad categories: deep cleansing, acne-prone skin, depigmentation, sensitive skin, V-shape face lift and eye lift.

PHOTO: FANCL

FANCL

For enhanced protection against the summer heat, try the Japanese skincare brand's limited-edition Fancl Perfect Whitening Kit to keep your skin feeling fresh and cool.

Consisting of its best-selling radiance-boosting products, the Whitening Essence and Whitening Mask, it also comes with two limited-edition summertime must-haves - the refreshingly cool Capsule In Icy Gel and sun saviour Sunguard 50+ Nuance Pearl.

The kit also includes six 1.1g trial packs of the White Washing Powder C+, an innovative cleansing powder that turns into a rich, dense foam after adding water.

It gently lifts off dirt and impurities and also contains skin brightening ingredients.

The Perfect Whitening Kit ($120) is now available at all Fancl stores and counters.