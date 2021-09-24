Light up your home in luxe chandelier style

Even small spaces can take chandeliers well, with ceiling height being the most important factor.

When it comes to illuminating a space, nothing says luxury quite like a chandelier.

It is the lighting option of choice for palace ballrooms and mansions - why not your home as well?

Since chandeliers are often associated with upscale establishments, many tend to shy away from buying one for fear of high prices and looking over the top.

These days, however, chandeliers are much more accessible, thanks to a wide range of types and prices. We break down five myths with the help of lighting experts.

Myth: For modern homes, grand and bold chandeliers may look out of place.

Truth: The classic chandelier can lend a regal statement to any room as long as it is the focal point. In fact, contrasting it against a contemporary interior can help it stand out even more.

When choosing a chandelier, think about how it works with the rest of the furniture and fixtures in the room - they should not be fighting for attention.

Mr Diogo Carvalho, design director of Portugal-based brand Castro Lighting, said: "Lighting can be so much more rewarding beyond simply illuminating a space if you choose it thoughtfully and it holds meaning for you. Do not be afraid to take risks and pick something bold."

Myth: Chandeliers belong mostly in the dining or living room.

Truth: Do not be afraid to place them wherever you need a little grandeur.

Chandeliers in non-communal spaces, such as the bedroom or bathroom, are the ultimate luxury because they are like a private visual treat.

Said Mr Carvalho: "The most unexpected chandelier placements I have ever come across are always related to personal interests - from beautiful private garages filled with supercars to indoor swimming pools with gorgeous lighting, as well as recording studios and artists' ateliers."

Myth: You need to have a large home to have a chandelier.

Truth: Even small spaces such as Build-To-Order flats can take chandeliers well, just avoid overwhelming the space by measuring the dimensions and picking a chandelier of the right size.

Your ceiling height is the most important factor here, as well as what you plan to put under the chandelier.

Ms Gina Tan, brand manager at Barovier & Toso, said: "For a normal ceiling height of 3m, the Alexandria or the Babylon chandelier would be an excellent choice over the living space or dining table."

Myth: Chandeliers are costly.

Truth: Not necessarily, thanks to a wide range of models these days.

Mr Douglas Lee, head of marketing communications at VLux Lighting, said: "The price range for chandeliers is really broad, depending on the origin, brand and type. It can range from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands."

Myth: Chandeliers all look the same.

Truth: You are probably thinking of the classic chandelier, but these days they come in all shapes and sizes.

Modern chandeliers have minimalist silhouettes and fewer bulbs, making a statement without being excessive.

Likewise, think about the space you are hanging it in - a little black chandelier may be underwhelming in a vast dining room, but it can transform a bathroom into instant boutique hotel chic.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg).