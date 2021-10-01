Live, clean, eat and drink well with these great buys

WALCH

Stay protected from 99.9 per cent of germs, dust mites and the Covid-19 virus with the household and personal care product manufacturer's new Anti-Dust Mite Laundry Sanitiser.

Made to be tough on dust mites and bacteria but gentle on fabrics, it provides protection for you and your family every day. It is suitable for indoor drying and works perfectly with top or front loaders.

The Walch Anti-Dust Mite Laundry Sanitiser - which comes in Lemon, Lime and Lavender, Pine and Original - is now available at $12.90 (usual price $14.90) from FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Shopee, Lazada and the WL Centralin eShop.

ZAPPY

Clean the green way with the home-grown personal care wet wipe brand's Zappy Lifestyle Antibacterial Household and Kitchen Wipes, a nine-in-one multipurpose antibacterial product designed to remove grease, odour, dust and stubborn stains from all surfaces.

The wipes disinfect hard-to-reach areas, effectively eliminating 99.99 per cent of germs and are also tested to be effective against enveloped viruses including coronaviruses.

Formulated with 100 per cent plant-based cleaning actives (citrus and orange terpenes) and biodegradable ingredients, the wipes are non-soapy and can be used directly on a wide range of surfaces, including wood, metal, tile and more.

The Zappy Lifestyle Antibacterial Household and Kitchen Wipes ($3.95) are now available at selected FairPrice stores and Freshening Official Stores on Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, RedMart and the Freshening e-shop.

PIGEON

The Japanese mother and baby care brand's new Natural Botanical Baby series reflects Pigeon's commitment to sustainability while offering comprehensive skin nourishment and protection through a thoughtful blend of natural ingredients.

It consists of four dermatologically tested products - Head and Body Wash, Water Gel, Milky Lotion and Massage Oil - that have been created through sustainable means, including the use of recycled plastics.

The products are made primarily from nutrient-rich natural ingredients such as argan oil, olive oil and chamomile, all of which possess important qualities that support the development of strong, smooth and healthy skin.

Pigeon's Natural Botanical Baby series ($7.90 to $14.90) is now available at FairPrice, BHG, Don Don Donki, Isetan, Kiddy Palace, Meidi-ya, Metro, Mothercare, Motherswork, Mummys Market, OG, Takashimaya, Tom & Stefanie, First Few Years, Baby Kingdom, SuperMom, Lazada and Shopee.

LUCIDO-L

Having a bad hair day and running short of time to give your tresses some much-needed treatment?

Look no further than the Japanese haircare brand's first in-bath product suitable for all hair types, the Argan Oil Hair Treatment Mask ($18.90), a new addition to its best-selling argan oil haircare range.

It is formulated with argan oil that has been long known for its intense moisturising and protective properties, and infused with booster ingredients that allow ultrahigh-pressured processed argan oil to penetrate into the hair core.

It repairs both internal and external hair damage on each strand, prevents split ends, frizziness and even dryness, as well as offers heat and UV protection.

Using Lucido-L's feather-light Hair Treatment Oil ($16.90) will further lock in moisture and protect hair from humidity and harmful UV rays.

They are now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, Venus, myCK, Shopee and Lazada.

AVEENO

Celebrate Eczema Awareness Month in October by embracing better wellness for your body and mind so you can live your best life free from itch, stress and eczema flare-up.

Supplement your skincare routine with the US skincare brand's Dermexa range, which is clinically proven to relieve and soothe symptoms of dry, eczema-prone skin.

With the Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream housed in a new pump packaging, the soothing regimen of cream, body wash and balm provides instant and lasting relief from itch, using the finest oats sourced from nature and optimised through science.

The Aveeno Dermexa range ($20 to $39.90) is now available at leading online and offline retailers including FairPrice, Guardian, Watsons, Lazada and Shopee.

Redeem a free Aveeno Happy Skin Happy Mind bracelet with a purchase of $30 worth of Aveeno body products and enjoy 15 per cent off the Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream (500ml) at Watsons (Oct 7 to Nov 3) and Guardian (from now to Nov 3). Terms and conditions apply.

YOLOFOODS

Busting the myth that eating healthy has to be restrictive, boring and overpriced, the local food brand brings you affordable and wholesome meal plans that are delicious yet familiar, healthy and comforting.

The perfectly portioned and macro calculated meals and snacks have been developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed dietician and International Olympic Committee-qualified sports nutritionist Jane Freeman.

YoloFoods' meals (from $11.50) are fresh and ready in just three minutes. Popular sets include Cauliflower Rice with Herb Chicken and Spinach Eggs, Herb Chicken and Roasted Potatoes, Rendang Chicken with Brown Rice and Curry Roasted Cauliflower and Thai Basil Minced Chicken with Brown Rice

They are now available at FairPrice Finest Gourmet Balmoral Plaza and yolofood.com.sg/yolomart-box

F&N

Enjoy an appetisingly zestful taste with all the natural goodness of prunes in the local food and beverage brand's invigorating Fruit Tree Fresh No Sugar Added Prune and Mixed Fruit Juice Drink.

Best served chilled, made from 100 per cent juice and carrying the Healthier Choice Symbol by the Health Promotion Board, it has a high fibre content along with vitamin C, which are beneficial to the digestive and the immune systems respectively.

The F&N Fruit Tree Fresh No Sugar Added Prune and Mixed Fruit Juice Drink ($2.70) is now available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets and participating retail outlets.