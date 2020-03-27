Live large by getting creative with space

You can gain extra seating and storage space by making full use of your bay windows.

With homes getting smaller, you have to become more creative and think out of the box when it comes to designing your space. Just because you have a tinier floor plan does not mean you have to live small.

From the bedroom to the kitchen, we have the low-down on the niftiest ways to create more space in a small apartment.

MODULAR STORAGE UNITS

These offer more flexibility in terms of letting you decide how much storage you actually need.

For instance, the Renee Modular Wardrobe by Star Living lets you choose from five configurations at two different heights and in five colours which you can customise to suit your living space.

Its one-door module is also designed with a hidden storage function so you can keep clutter out of sight.

HANDY KITCHEN RAILS

We love how they accommodate paper towels and hanging appliances.

They conveniently keep all your most-used items at hand so you do not have to waste time searching for them when you cook, and they also make good use of vertical space.

SPACE-SAVING SLIDING DOOR

It takes up less space than a traditional swing door. And, for instance, a barn door adds rustic elegance to your room while saving space with its minimal design.

MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL

Instead of an individual standing mirror, clad some walls with mirrors as that takes up less floor space.

In addition, the reflection in the mirror will give the illusion of a bigger room.

TRY NESTING TABLES

These are a space-saving gift as they are easy to stack and stow away, compared with a large and hefty coffee table.

Plus, they offer more table space when you need them, such as when family and friends come over to visit.

MAKE FULL USE OF BAY WINDOW

It not only provides extra seating, it is also storage space. Some ideas include using baskets or installing drawers. You could also use the space to store books or children's toys.

BUILT-IN SHELVES THE WAY TO GO

Instead of buying multiple bookcases, build shelves that line your walls. They are an impressive design feature and utilise typically unused areas such as the space above doors and entrances.

STORAGE SPACE UNDER THE STAIRS

If you are living in a maisonette apartment, try converting the space under the stairs into some extra storage. It is an excellent spot to keep toys, shoes and bags.

And if you are running out of wardrobe space, you can also consider turning it into a mini walk-in wardrobe.

USE GLASS WALLS TO DIVIDE SPACES

By using these to separate the living space, it demarcates the different areas yet still allows light to pass through seamlessly.

This will help to create the illusion of a larger space. Also, the lack of a solid opaque structure to divide the rooms will help to create a cosier vibe in the house.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: ELIZABETH LIEW AND SEAH PEI JUN

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg).