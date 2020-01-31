Live smart with WYFY Beam from Gain City's New Homeowner event

With local electronics retailer Gain City's New Homeowner event, you can bundle essential home appliances like air-conditioners (AC), ovens and vacuum cleaners on your 'To-Get' list in a group buy and stand to save on some incredible deals.

They are available only at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on Feb 8 and Gain City Ang Mo Kio on Feb 9, noon to 6pm.

Begin your smart home journey at the event with the new WYFY Beam, a smart AC controller that instantly injects the "smartness" into appliances that customers already have.

Despite being marketed as the most affordable smart AC controller, it also works with any appliances that can be controlled via an infrared (IR) remote and stores more than 20,000 IR commands of home appliances.

Once installed, you can immediately interact with your appliances such as air conditioners and TV sets using Google Home or Google Nest Hub (sold separately). If you are away from home, you still can use the WYFY app to manage the device via your smartphone.