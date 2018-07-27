Local jewellery designer Simone Ng launches new collections at SIJE

Ms Simone Ng, founder of Simone Jewels, showing a piece from her Birds in Poetry collection.

The Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) makes a dazzling return this weekend, featuring collections worth more than US$150 million (S$204 million) by over 223 exhibitors from 26 countries.

The showstopper is a rare necklace featuring a pigeon blood oval ruby, weighing over 15 carats, surrounded by old mine cut diamonds.

SIJE has also seen the growth of many home-grown jewellery designers over the years, such as Ms Simone Ng, 45, founder of Simone Jewels.

Hailed as among Singapore's top 10 jewellery designers in recent years, she has been exhibiting her collections at SIJE every year since its inception in 2013, as she believes it is the best platform to reach out to both a global and local clientele.

Born into a family of jewellers, Ms Ng's passion for bling started at a tender age and it drove her to create her own label. In 2006, she launched her first collection with 20 one-of-a-kind pieces. Half were sold within 30 minutes. In addition, her Reverso Necklace was successfully auctioned at Sotheby's Asia in 2013.

POETS

Ms Ng's latest collection, Birds in Poetry, is inspired by works of renowned poets.

One piece is a pendant shaped like a miniature book worth $39,000, encrusted with a certified rubellite tourmaline weighing 3.57 carats and 14 unheated blue sapphires weighing 1.32 carats.

She is also launching her new sister line, Jouer by Simone, at SIJE today, which will cater to millennials.

Ms Ng, who is preparing to break into the foreign market this year, told The New Paper: "I hope for my artistry to be recognised both locally and internationally. I should dream big, right?"

Italian brand ZYDO has also been faithfully exhibiting its collections at SIJE every year.

Its chief executive officer, Mr Jack Zybert, 40, cites the burgeoning Singapore jewellery market as the reason behind his strong support for SIJE.

His favourite piece is the brand's white gold stretch bracelet with diamonds, which is handcrafted in Italy. It showcases 22.49 carats of sparkling round diamonds, with each stone weighing over 0.5 carat.

Mr Zybert feels Singaporeans have discerning taste in the stones' quality, compared to other factors such as functionality and comfort, and he believes that ZYDO's popularity here is due to its impressive customer service and attractive factory prices.

He said: "Singapore is the South-east Asian hub for the jewellery market because of its strategic location and its reputation as the safest city in Asia."

FYI

What: Singapore International Jewelry Expo 2018

Where: Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Expo and Convention Centre Halls A and B

When: Now till Saturday, 11.30am to 8.30pm, Sunday, 11.30am to 7.30pm

Tickets: Admission is free