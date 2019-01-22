Look and feel good this CNY with these festive products, treatments

With Chinese New Year two weeks away, look and feel good during the upcoming festive season by indulging in a slew of curated themed beauty and skincare promotions and collections packaged specially for the Year of the Pig.

D'SKIN & SHOU SLIMMING

The local skin and bodycare specialists have launched exclusive treatments at their shared Century Square outlet to usher in Chinese New Year.

d'skin's 105-minute 99.99 Karat Gold Facial Treatment inclusive of Eye and Neck Treatment ($99, usual price $501) helps restore skin elasticity, minimise fine lines and boost collagen production.

Meanwhile, Shou Slimming's 90-minute Ultimate Sculpt ($99, usual price $580) uses radiofrequency and cellular stimulation technology to tighten skin, reduce fat and the appearance of cellulite and wrinkles.

These Chinese New Year promotional prices are now available until Feb 28.

THE FACE SHOP

Slay your Chinese New Year make-up look and incorporate a vibrant shade of red with the South Korean skincare and cosmetics brand's Hydro Cushion Blush ($22.90), Mono Cube Matte Eyeshadow ($8) and Flat Velvet Lipstick ($16).

With Singapore's hot and humid weather, say goodbye to midday make-up meltdowns during Chinese New Year visiting with the Ink Lasting Foundation ($31 for bottle, $39 for compact), which helps to mask shine and imperfections for up to 12 hours, leaving skin with a semi-matte finish and a subtle glow.

The products are now available at The Face Shop stores islandwide.

LANEIGE

The South Korean cosmetics brand has introduced a limited edition Chinese New Year collection of skincare and make-up favourites dressed in hues of red and gold.

It features the Perfect Renew Renegerator, BB Cushion Anti Aging, Silk Intense Lipstick, Perfect Renew set, Moisture set and Red Makeup set.

The collection ($36 to $138) is now available at all Laneige boutiques and counters.

SK-II

The Japanese cosmetics and skincare brand has unveiled its repackaged Facial Treatment Essence ($269) to usher in Chinese New Year and celebrate the season of new beginnings.

Inspired by the Year of the Pig, the fan favourite product now features a bold graphic design set in a vibrant red bottle. A playful and symbolic swirl wraps around the bottle, providing a modern interpretation of a pig tail.

Containing over 90 per cent Pitera, the Facial Treatment Essence Limited Edition helps condition skin to retain its natural functions, boosting hydration and keeping skin smooth, radiant and moisturised.

It is now available at SK-II counters islandwide.

THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

The leading travel retailer has launched the L'Occitane Chinese New Year Limited-Edition Shea Butter Hand Cream ($39) decked in an auspicious red packaging.

It is enriched with 20 per cent organic shea butter and blended with honey, almond and coconut oil, promising to leave your hands soft and moisturised, without the oily feeling.

It is now available exclusively at The Shilla Duty Free Singapore Changi Airport store and other The Shilla Duty Free Asia Pacific stores.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The iconic Signorina Eau de Parfum from the Italian luxury brand is dressed in red to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The floral and fruity fragrance plays with top notes of sparkling pink pepper and red currants, while the heart blossoms with rose, peony and jasmine.

Finally, the sensuality of musk, patchouli and delicious creamy panna cotta blend to form the base.

The glass of the bottle is a luminous, vivid vinyl red with a gradient, while the iconic Vara bow is now in red velvet.

Salvatore Ferragamo's Signorina Eau de Parfum ($156, 50ml) is now available at major departmental stores.

LIESE BLAUNE

The Japanese beauty brand's new festive shades from the Liese Blaune Creamy Foam Color range aim to bring out your natural radiance and glow this Chinese New Year, making you stand out with vivid new locks.

Specially formulated for Asian skin tones and coming in Burgundy Brown and Mahogany Red ($16.90, usual price $19.90), it will brighten your complexion instantly and effectively cover grey hair with its thick and creamy formula.

For those who prefer the classic brown look, the new One-Touch Color in Natural Chiffon Brown ($13.90, usual price $17.90) provides a fuss-free touch-up.

The Liese Blaune Creamy Foam Color range is now available at leading pharmacies, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

CALVIN CHAN AESTHETICS

If your face is your fortune, start this Chinese New Year on an auspicious note by looking your best for the reunion dinner and endless rounds of visiting with a range of treatments from the local aesthetics and laser clinic at Wheelock Place.

Quench dehydrated skin with a flood of moisture with the Hydro-Dynamics Facial ($118, 60 minutes), containing an extremely high concentration of hyaluronic acid with a low molecular weight, created for moisturising the deepest layers of the epidermis.

Or get glowing skin with the Peel Bright Facial ($198, 45 minutes), which uses vitamin C, hydroxy acids and fruit enzymes to speed up cellular renewal.

Lastly, flaunt flirty, fluttery lashes with the Keratin Natural Eyelash Lift ($98, 45 minutes), which lifts, enhances and defines your lashes without the need for eyelash extensions or perming. It contains no harsh chemicals such as parabens or formaldehyde, and results last up to eight weeks.