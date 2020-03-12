Look and feel good with health, beauty deals at FairPrice fair

A free L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence (22ml, worth $9) comes free with a minimum spend of $35 on any L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline and Garnier product. TNP FILE PHOTO

A free L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence (22ml, worth $9) comes free with a minimum spend of $35 on any L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline and Garnier product. TNP FILE PHOTO

It is a long-held belief that taking care of one's appearance has a ripple effect on how you feel on the inside, which in turn greatly benefits your general well-being.

If you are now working from home because of Covid-19 and constantly away from friends and co-workers, you may be tempted to slack off in the beauty and health departments.

To set the mood for a productive day of work or play, the first step is always to get out of your pyjamas and freshen up.

Studies show that a positive self-image, in which looks play a part, can boost your self-confidence and sense of calm.

At FairPrice's Health and Beauty fair, you can enjoy sweet deals to help soothe body and soul without breaking the bank.

From now till March 25, head to the biannual event at FairPrice Xtra.

With tier-up exclusives, promotions and deals available only at Xtra, the fair is dedicated to helping you save more even as you shop more, in a single receipt.

Customers will be delighted with the buy-1-get-1-free offers, as well as the chance to try their hand at Spin The Wheel and receive free FairPrice gift vouchers with a minimum spend on more than 120 participating brands.

From now till March 18, double down and grab the Health and Beauty fair's buy-1-get-1-free offers that range from creamy skincare to bath products, as well as other daily essentials - limited to four units per product per customer, while stocks last.

This special offer includes the Hada Labo Hydrating Light Cream (50g), Sunsilk Shampoo/Conditioner - Assorted (650ml), Velvy Goat's Milk Shower Cream - Assorted (1 litre), Ginvera Goat's Milk Premium Cream Bath - Olive Oil/Vitamin B3 (900ml), Colgate Naturals Real White (120g) and Darlie Double Action (3's x 200g).

To top it off, the Gift-With-Purchase entitles you to a special gift with a purchase of selected participating brands.

Beauty junkies will love the free L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence (22ml, worth $9), an ultra-lightweight facial essence that promises a hydrated, youthful and radiant look. It comes with a minimum spend of $35 on any L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline and Garnier product.

At the same time, indulging in body-care products is made tempting with a free $5 FairPrice gift voucher to be won with a minimum spend of $20 in one receipt on any Nivea product.

The Health and Beauty fair is conveniently located at all eight FairPrice Xtra outlets at Kallang Wave, Nex, VivoCity, Jurong Point (JP2), Hougang 1, AMK Hub, Changi Business Park and Jem.

Over at the usual FairPrice supermarkets, take advantage of the Look Good, Feel Good deals and save up to 35 per cent from now till March 25.

There will also be 30 per cent off across participating brands (excluding new and promotional items/packs/advertised items) from now till Wednesday.

On top of that, Plus! members get 50 per cent off Oral-B UltraThin Green Tea/Black Tea 5's, made with authentic tea essence within its 0.01mm bristles, offering a deep, soft, clean and soothing effect.