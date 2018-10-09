Look out for these gentle ingredients if you have sensitive skin

Aloe vera hydrates and softens the skin while honey is packed with antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

For those with dry, itchy or easily irritated skin, the fear of trying out new skincare products is very real as you never know when you might suffer from redness or severe breakouts.

Look out for these skin-friendly ingredients.

ALOE VERA

Being a natural moisturiser, aloe vera can be found in many skincare products. It is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that hydrate and soften your skin without clogging your pores. It combats dry and flaky skin without leaving a greasy film, making it suitable for all skin types.

According to the Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, aloe vera gel is able to significantly improve acne problems.

SQUALENE

This natural oil is found in many hydrating skincare products. It locks in moisture and boosts skin elasticity, while softening and smoothing skin without causing irritation.

It also has a light and non-greasy texture, so it does not clog pores and cause breakouts.

Squalene helps give many skincare products their smooth and spreadable texture, to allow easy absorption by the skin.

CALENDULA EXTRACT

Calendula has antibacterial properties that help clear skin and prevent acne breakouts.

For those with dry skin, calendula extract is an effective source of hydration.

It is so gentle, you can even use it to soothe puffiness around your eyes without causing any irritation.

GREEN TEA LEAF EXTRACT

This is so well known for improving complexion, it is often referred to as the fountain of youth for skin cells.

Researchers from the Medical College of Georgia found that green tea leaf extract is able to reactivate dying skin cells.

Green tea contains catechins, antibacterial agents that prevent acne and also has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe redness.

ALLANTOIN

Allantoin is a soothing chemical compound found in many skincare products. It gently removes dead cells from the surface of your skin, allowing your skin to absorb moisture more effectively and preventing wrinkles.

Allantoin also soothes itchy and dry skin. It is an anti-irritant suitable even for those with the most sensitive skin.

SHEA BUTTER

Its rich and creamy texture is super moisturising and soothing for sensitive skin, thanks to its high concentration of natural vitamins and fatty acids.

Shea butter delivers intense hydration and protects the skin's natural moisture barriers. It also contains lupeol cinnamate, which has anti-inflammatory properties - perfect for those with acne-prone skin.

HONEY

Honey is packed with antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It is also super gentle, making it suitable for all skin types.

OATMEAL

Oatmeal has natural anti-irritant properties, making it perfect for those prone to eczema as it moisturises and improves the skin's natural barriers to reduce itch and inflammation.

Try soaking some ground oats in lukewarm water to soothe skin irritation. And if other exfoliants are too harsh on your skin, the gritty texture of oats may work for you.

