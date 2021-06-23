Low prices and gifts with Gain City Super Brands Sale

Some of the items you can get at discounted prices.

Shopping for your home does not get more super than the Gain City Super Brands Sale, which runs till June 27 and features more than 100 super brands and 10,000 products at prices you have never seen before.

What is more, enjoy gifts with a minimum purchase, terms and conditions apply.

Receive JBL Live 300 True Wireless Earbuds worth $219 with a minimum spend of $999, a Toshiba Low Carb Low Sugar Rice Cooker 1L worth $349 with a minimum spend of $1,999, a Samsung HotBlast Convection Microwave Oven 28L worth $439 with a minimum spend of $2,999, Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones worth $599 with a minimum spend of $3,999, a Dyson V10 Fluffy vacuum cleaner worth $799 with a minimum spend of $4,999 and an LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask worth $1,349 with a minimum spend of $5,999.

Expect Super Brand deals, such as the Mitsubishi System 3 Air-con (five ticks) which is going for $3,539 (with free Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones worth $599, three-year installation warranty and material upgrade worth $300).

If you are looking for a television, check out the 58-inch UHD Smart TV (four ticks, $699, usual price $1,299; with free wall mount installation) and 65-inch UHD 4K Android TV (three ticks, $899, usual price $1,899).

White goods are also up for grabs, such as the side-by-side fridge 584L (two ticks, $888, usual price $1,299), Sharp Top Load Washer 7kg (two ticks, $199, usual price $399) and EuropAce Front Load Washer 7kg (three ticks, $299, usual price $699; limited sets).

Don't forget the discounts on furniture and bedding products, which are available only at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Spruce up your living area with the Zoe 3-Seater Fabric Sofa ($499, usual price $1,499), Sevin 3-Seater Recliner Sofa ($899, usual price $2,999) and Zared 5-Piece Dining Set ($699, usual price $1,999).

And exclusively for Maybank credit card members, get $30 off with a minimum spend of $800 on Maybank's zero per cent instalment payment plan (terms and conditions apply).