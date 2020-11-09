M.A.C chose Blackpink's Lisa for being 'fierce tastemaker'

Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink is one of the most trailblazing K-pop stars right now, loved by many for her doe-eyed beauty, on-stage charisma as a rapper, singer and dancer as well as her trendsetting fashion sense.

After being signed up to endorse the likes of Celine and Bvlgari, Canadian cosmetics giant M.A.C has become the latest brand to fall for the 23-year-old’s charms, appointing her as its global brand ambassador last month - the first K-pop idol to hold this title.

She will be the face of M.A.C’s collections and key campaigns, and its muse when it comes to innovation projects.

Mr Drew Elliot, senior vice president and global creative director of M.A.C, told The New Paper: “Lisa has been on our radar since Blackpink burst onto the scene several years ago.

“In addition to being an incredibly talented singer and performer, we were drawn to her confident, edgy-chic style and ability to take risks in the name of fashion.”

He added: “When you look at M.A.C’s past collaborators, no matter where in the world they come from, they all share a core ethos of self-confidence and a strong point of view.

“We love working with fierce tastemakers like Lisa who aren’t afraid to break the mould and express themselves in entirely unique ways so we can create conversations and trends together that are larger than beauty.

“She has an aesthetically fierce yet still approachable style that perfectly aligns with M.A.C’s DNA.”

The Thai native, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, said in a statement: “I have always been a big fan of M.A.C. I like how the brand turns make-up into a form of self-expression which always gives me great confidence on stage.

“Together with M.A.C, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core.”

According to Mr Elliot, Lisa has been a “loyal user” of M.A.C “for some time” and is a fan of the Powder Kiss Lipstick, especially reddish-brown shades like Devoted to Chilli and Marrakesh which nicely complement her skin tone, or Mull It Over when in the mood for a softer pink tone.

She also regularly uses Studio Fix Fluid for foundation and Glow Play Blush.

Mr Elliot said: “Lisa’s been working in close partnership with M.A.C make-up artists to capture her signature looks, beauty secrets, skincare regimens and lifestyle which we look forward to showcasing with M.A.C fans in the weeks and months to come.

“Since Lisa has a strong interest and exquisite taste in fashion and photography, we look forward to gaining inspiration through her lens to bring more excitement to M.A.C and Lisa fans.”