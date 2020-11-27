Make merry with Cold Storage’s Christmas Food And Gift Guide

From small gatherings to a party over Zoom, ring in the festive season this year with Christmas Feasts Chosen With Care.

The Cold Storage Christmas Food And Gift Guide brings you the finest selection of holiday spreads and curated gift sets.

Available in-stores and online, it features offerings inspired by a world of flavours, from seafood and meats fresh from the Americas and Australia to mains that embrace European and local traditions.

Pre-order your Christmas feast from now till Dec 20. In addition, United Overseas Bank card members receive a $5 or $10 voucher with every minimum spend of $60 or $80 respectively in a single receipt.

For more details, visit coldstorage.com.sg/christmas2020