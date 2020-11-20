Make the most out of your laundry space

Have sufficient storage for items like the laundry basket, clothes pegs, detergent and even the ironing board.

Planning out your laundry yard might be tough, especially when space is tight in small homes.

Ms Megan Zhang, director of interior design studio M Atelier, shares tips on making the best use of laundry space.

What should home owners consider when planning the layout?

Avoid overcrowding the laundry space. Visualise the amount of space left after everything is moved in. Also take into consideration the area needed for drying, since that takes up a lot of space.

What are some creative ways to maximise the use of the laundry area?

Consider building a washing bay area for easy access to a water point for washing of mops and shoes or handwashing of clothes. Do so by varying the floor height or adding a kerb to keep the dry and wet areas separate.

Many home owners are choosing to combine the service yard with the kitchen. When would it be recommended to do so?

This is not recommended if home owners often air-dry their laundry and do heavy cooking concurrently.

Cooking grease will likely get trapped on the laundry, resulting in unwanted odour.

Combining the yard and kitchen is better if owners do minimal or no cooking, and the air-drying laundry will not be visible from the living and dining hall.

What are your tips for a well-organised laundry area for families with frequent or large laundry loads?

Allocate sufficient space to accommodate large laundry loads to avoid overcrowding, especially for air-drying of clothes.

Other than planning for the usual big items such as the washer, dryer and clothes hanging system, have sufficient storage for items like the laundry basket, clothes pegs, detergent and even the ironing board.

When buying laundry equipment, what should home owners note?

Take measurements at the actual site with the selected model's dimensions to ensure existing conditions such as water pipes or kerbs are being considered.

And if they would like to stack the dryer above the washer, natural lighting might be blocked from the window, which may not be optimal depending on individual layouts.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg).