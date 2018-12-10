Make Parkway Parade's Christmas Bazaar your one-stop shop for gifts

APSN Tanglin School is displaying students' art pieces at the Basement Plaza until Dec 30.

Rushing to get your presents and play Santa this Christmas?

Be spoilt for choice when you drop by Parkway Parade's Christmas Bazaar at the Basement Atrium, happening from today till Christmas Eve.

Featuring an extensive variety of products ranging from candles to massage chairs, you also won't go wrong with any in between, whether you are shopping for your loved ones, yourself or the fabulous party you will be hosting.

Look out for vendors such as Yankee Candle, Owell, Isetan, Taka Jewellery, My Beaute Paris, MPH Bookstore and Lampe Berger to find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

If you are playing Secret Santa and your giftee has a sweet tooth, The Cocoa Trees boasts a huge range of quality chocolates that won't break the bank. Well-loved brands such as Toblerone, Daim, Milka, M&M's, Ferrero Rocher, Ritter Sport, The Belgian and Hawaiian Host will satisfy all tastebuds.

For an elegant gift, head over to wine expert Bottles & Bottles, the prominent wine procurer and provider for the perfect occasion. From weddings to corporate events, the retailer-wholesaler has provided flavourful wines and spirits since 2004.

If you still have no idea what to buy, Parkway Parade's Christmas Gift Finder will come to your rescue.

Participate in the Precious Wishes contest on Facebook (bit.ly/PPgiftfindercontest) and stand a chance to win an item on your wish list (worth up to $500).

PERFECT GIFT

First, use the Finder to find the perfect gift, and then comment below with your preferred item found and explain why your loved one deserves it.

Submit your entry on Parkway Parade's Facebook post with #PPpreciouswish in your caption by Dec 20, 11.59pm. Five lucky winners will be picked on Dec 23 and contacted via Facebook message.

To get everyone in the festive spirit at the mall on Dec 15, 16, 22, 23, 24 and 25, meet and greet a roving Santa Claus (3.30pm to 4.30pm) and catch carollers from the NUS Kent Ridge Hall Choir perform nostalgic Christmas songs a capella-style (5pm to 5.30pm).

As we splurge our year-end bonuses this season, let us not forget to give back too.

Come make a difference in someone's life with Parkway Parade as it teams up with the Association For Persons With Special Needs (APSN) Tanglin School to do good.

Shoppers who are keen to step up their Instagram game can take selfies with their favourite art pieces and hashtag #PPgiftsAPSN on their social media pages. For every unique selfie, the mall will donate $2 to APSN Tanglin School.

Designs from these art pieces have also been adapted into a totebrella - a collapsible umbrella packed in a hidden compartment of a water-resistant tote bag - which can be redeemed with every $200 ($220 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts) spent.

With Parkway Parade's new rewards programme, Lendlease Plus, the good news gets better.

With more attractive benefits across all Lendlease malls, you can maximise your shopping experience by downloading the app today.

Lendlease Plus members need spend only $180 to collect the totebrella, which comes in five collectible festive designs.

FREE GIFT WRAPPING

Matching wrappers and free gift wrapping are redeemable with a minimum spend of $80 ($120 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts) in up to three same-day combined receipts.

With a Lendlease Plus membership, big spenders are also big winners. The top spender every week will receive $1,000 worth of retailers vouchers plus a chance to win a trip to Santa Claus' hometown in Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland.

The first 45 who spend a minimum of $600 on that day will get to redeem $100 off their next purchase at selected outlets.

No Christmas is complete without some fun and games.

Shoppers stand a chance to play an iPad game where they can "shake" a grand Christmas tree for sure-win prizes, simply by spending a minimum of $80 ($120 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts).

And even if you have your hands full with Christmas goodies from Parkway Parade, say goodbye to long rides on the MRT train or bus.

You can redeem a Grab promo code worth $10 when you spend $80 ($120 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts).

Motorists get free parking for the first three hours worth up to $3.60 before 6pm and $1.80 after 6pm.

Carpark coupons are valid on the day of redemption.

All redemptions are while stocks last and available on a first-come first-served basis. Other terms and conditions apply.