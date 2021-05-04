Make your mum feel like a queen on Mother’s Day

Still stressing over what to get for Mother’s Day?

To celebrate that very special lady in our lives, here are some must-gives to make her feel like a queen come Sunday. You can even pick out some items for yourself for the perfect #MumAndMe pairing.

HELP HER SHINE

Pandora

Thank your mum for always being there with symbolic new jewellery from Pandora.

Invoking iconic motifs such as hearts, roses and infinity symbols, the wideranging new collection of charms and carriers represents love and gratitude.

A new way to style all these charms, Pandora’s popular O Pendant has received a heart-shaped makeover, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Pandora Mother’s Day 2021 collection (from $39) is available at all Pandora stores and https://sg.pandora.net/en.

1MORE

The 1More ColourBuds True Wireless Headphones are the ultimate everyday earbuds for mums needing excellent sound, convenient controls, portability and a pop of colour.

Stand out in a crowd with four dazzling colours (Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Sakura Pink or Spearmint Green) in a sleek metallic finish.

The 1More ColorBuds Wireless Headphones ($169) are available on 1More LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more) and AV One (www.av1group.com.sg).

ENHANCE HER STYLE

Kipling

The Kipling x Yongle Palace Collection makes for a stylish and artistic yet practical addition to mum’s closet – and you can even head out together in matching styles, no matter the occasion.

This season, the Belgian fashion brand has collaborated with Chinese temple complex Yongle Palace, internationally renowned for its ornate Eight Immortals wall paintings, with elements such as elegant crane birds and fluffy clouds.

These prints are presented extensively on Kipling’s iconic product #KiplingArt, which can be altered to different shapes with its adjustable corners to complete your everyday look from day to night.

The Kipling x Yongle Palace collection ($89 to $279) is available at Kipling boutiques.

Cocomi

Looking for a creative way to send a subtle message of endearment to mummy dearest, something that will remind her of your precious time together?

Check out this timeless classic art piece in pure silver and silver mesh featuring the L o v e I s Enough print ($349) from the Morris and Co. X August Berg exclusive collection.

The watch is available at www.cocomi.com and in-stores at Ion Orchard, Nex, Raffles City, Takashimaya, VivoCity and Westgate.

From now to Sunday, Cocomi members receive a Skin Inc Pampering Kit (worth $85) consisting of a Get Glowin Platinum Sheet Mask and Skin Revival Infusion Serum with a minimum nett spend of $260 at all Cocomi retail stores.

Members can also enjoy an exclusive handcrafted bouquet with a $200 spend on regular-priced items.

Friso

Young mums can also have fun with their little ones through fashion, with the limited-edition Friso x Maison Q twinning sleepwear set made with 100 per cent rayon making it both super soft and lightweight.

Designed in collaboration with homegrown kidswear label Maison Q, the apparel features three adorable champions of good poop – Super Pooper, Gutsy Gal and Poopoo Power.

The set (worth $308) is available till May 31 while stocks last, with a minimum $350 spend on valid Friso Gold products in-store or online from leading supermarkets and key retailers such as Motherswork. Receipts can be combined for purchases during the promotion period.

BOOST HER BEAUTY

Pisces Wellness

Give mum’s skin a makeover with homegrown wellness spa Pisces Wellness’ latest 90-minute facial treatment, Ultra Peptide Treatment.

It packs a powerhouse blend of peptides formulated based on epigenomics, addressing every skin problem in one treatment – dullness, wrinkles, fine lines, acne- and age-spots, skin sensitivities and uneven texture.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Ultra Peptide Treatment (usual price $280 a session) is now at $128 for two till May 31.

All new customers will be eligible for this promotion, subject to availability, at #02-21/21A Jurong Point. Call or WhatsApp 9817-3941 to make an appointment.

Cle de

Peau Beaute Memorable mother-daughter bonding time can be enjoyed with the Cle de Peau Beaute Mother’s Day Facial Treatment and High-tea pampering package, exclusively for DBS/POSB credit/debit card members.

Available at $200 for two (worth $430), achieve the key to radiance with a 30-minute complimentary facial treatment session at BHG Bugis Level 1 Beauty Hall using the Japanese luxury skincare brand’s iconic The Serum, as well as an afternoon high-tea at Intercontinental Singapore.

After a relaxing day, maintain that radiant afterglow at home with an $80 Cle de Peau Beaute voucher redeemable on products.

Book your slot at https://bhgsingapore.com.sg/collections/mothersday-gifting-ideas-beauty-...

Porcelain

Lastly, Porcelain has launched Mother’s May, a full month dedicated to the wonderful women that keep us going.

Visit https://porcelainskin.com/happy-mothers-day/ and treat mum and yourself to a day at the local facial spa chain with a sharable one-for-one facial treatment. There is also a complimentary bouquet of preserved flowers and Shiatsu Facial Massage or Neck Luxx (worth $85.60) for mum.

