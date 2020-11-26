Make your way to Metro for a blockbuster Black Friday

Why settle for less when you can have the best?

The Metro Black Friday sale is back with a bang - and up to 90 per cent off selected products from today till Sunday.

UOB card holders can get $50 off if they charge a minimum of $500 nett in a single receipt, while Metro-UOB card members receive a 2 x 5 per cent Metro$ rebate with $350 nett spend in a single receipt.

DOUBLE HAPPINESS

Any hardcore Black Friday shopper worth his or her salt will be making a beeline for the local department store’s blockbuster gifts-with-purchase.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB in Black METRO

For instance, enjoy $1,649 worth of savings when you spend $8,000 and above in a single receipt on mattresses.

Get additional $500 Metro gift vouchers and the latest Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB in Black (worth $1,149) as your gift-with-purchase.

Alternatively, enjoy $1,149 worth of savings when you spend $5,000 and above in a single receipt on mattresses.

Dyson V10 Absolute Pro in Black METRO

Get additional $250 Metro gift vouchers and a Dyson V10 Absolute Pro in Black (worth $899) as your gift-with-purchase.

Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

MATTRESS MANIA

Get a better night’s sleep with the One by Tempur Medium with Cooltouch Queen Mattress ($3,599, usual price $5,899) - which comes with one free fitted sheet worth $209 and $270 rebate for early delivery by Dec 27 2020 - or Sealy Posturepedic Grand Philadelphia Queen Mattress with Patented SRx Coil and Ice-Touch Technology ($6,199, usual price $10,899).

Other mattress brands to check out include Simmons, King Koil, M. Maison and Hypnos.

DYNAMIC PICKS FROM DYSON

Dyson V10 Absolute Pro (Black) and TP03 Pure Cool Link Purifying Fan (White/Silver) METRO

Deal 1: V10 Absolute Pro (Black) ($649, usual price $899)

Deal 2: TP03 Pure Cool Link Purifying Fan (White/Silver) ($699) and V11 Fluffy (Nickel/Red) ($899) are now at a bundle price of $1,198

Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Purifying Fan (White/Silver), AM07 (White/Silver) Tower Fan, Supersonic (Iron/Fuchsia) and Airwrap Styler Complete METRO

Deal 3: TP04 Pure Cool Purifying Fan (White/Silver) ($899) and AM07 (White/Silver) Tower Fan ($499) are now at a bundle price of $999

Deal 4: Supersonic (Iron/Fuchsia) at $599, plus additional $100 Metro gift voucher

Deal 5: Airwrap Styler Complete at $699, plus additional $100 Metro gift voucher

ADDING KICK TO YOUR KITCHEN WITH METRO EXCLUSIVES

World Kitchen 2L Low Sugar Rice Cooker METRO

With Corelle Brands’ World Kitchen 2L Low Sugar Rice Cooker ($119, usual price $219), you can now eat your favourite rice dishes and stay fit at the same time.

Its microprocessor technology enables all varieties of rice to be cooked, and adjusts its heat intensity and duration to yield perfectly cooked grains every time.

A multi-function control panel - quick cook, slow cook, claypot rice, porridge, soup and reheating - gives options that allow you to choose ways to cook your rice.

Happycall’s four-piece Arbor Die Cast Pots and Steamer Set METRO

Take this opportunity to purchase Happycall’s four-piece Arbor Die Cast Pots and Steamer Set ($168, usual price $448) that are made in Korea.

STEP UP YOUR STYLE

Men's fashion at Metro METRO

When it comes to men’s fashion, get up to 50 per cent off regular price items, and additionally up to 10 and 80 per cent off sale items.

Start stocking up on Triumph underwear too, with its Buy 3 get 1 free, Buy 5 get 2 free + free panty and Buy 6 get 3 free + free panty + hand towel promotions.

Each purchased regular price item must be of a minimum retail value of $89.90, and the free item must be of equal or lower value.

GET BEAUTIFUL AT METRO PARAGON

Beauty deals at Metro METRO

Save 35 per cent on Sulwhasoo’s Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream Set ($288, worth $353), while Kiehl’s Correct & Hydrate Set is at $172.

Clarins’ Double Serum 30ml Set is now at $125 (worth $184) and Estee Lauder’s Repair & Renew Skincare Collection Set is at $192 (worth $236).