Mall fun to be had

VIVOCITY

The shopping mall is set to excite with a plethora of fashionable lifestyle choices at its new B1 extension, which spans 3,000 sq m.

Athleisure enthusiasts rejoice, as it boasts Singapore's first New Era flagship store, the first Fila store here with the full collections of Fila, Fila Fusion and Fila Kids under one roof, sneaker haven L.E. Underground, the biggest outlet of football fan favourite Weston Corp and the Adidas stadium concept store alongside the Adidas Originals flagship store.

To celebrate the launch of the extension, from July 12 to Aug 12, you can participate in VivoCity's social awareness campaign in collaboration with international non-profit social enterprise Soles4Souls by donating new or gently worn shoes to create sustainable jobs.

DOWNTOWN EAST

Downtown East and Singapore Cosplay Club are joining forces to present Cosfest XVII: Reunite, one of Singapore's mega cosplay conventions, at D'Marquee tomorrow and Sunday, noon to 7pm.

Admission is free.

For the first time, the event will introduce water-themed cosplay programme Cosfest WaterWorld at the newly-expanded Wild Wild Wet water park tomorrow at 2pm.

Visitors will get to see cosplay stars from Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Celebrity cosplayers will also make an appearance, such as Neneko from Taiwan; the "Big Brother" of Korean cosplay, Kong; costume-maker Bram; and Rizky, Asia Cosplay Meet Champion 2017 from Indonesia.

Other highlights include the Asian Cosplay Meet, where teams from the region will compete and put up a short performance in their fight for the top spot.

AIRZONE

The world's first indoor netted playground at City Square Mall has sweetened things up with its new Candyland theme ($20 for a one-hour session, $65 for a special four-session pass).

The suspended ball pit on Level 3 is transformed into Candy Wallow, where doughnut floats are added to the mix, and the Activity Zone on Level 4 into Gumball Mania, with bigger zorb balls and lollipop balloons added. More sugar rush awaits at the Candy Corner, which offers a variety of snacks such as lollipops, chocolates and gummy sweets.

This month, a new photo system ($5 a picture) has been introduced to capture your precious moments on the playground.

Airzone is now offering a 10 per cent discount for a limited time for weekday tickets, excluding public holidays and school holidays.

SUPER JAPAN FESTIVAL

Lovers of all things Japanese can head to Millenia Walk for the first Super Japan Festival tomorrow and Sunday, 11am to 11pm.

Highlights include the Pikachu Parade (featuring six adorable life-size dancing Pikachus), Asia's Got Talent alumni like tambourine master Gonzo and comedic magician Akira Kimura and the 27th edition of the Harajuku Fashion Walk.

There will also be carnival and arcade games, while the life-size Human Claw Machine allows you to experience being suspended from a device that acts as a "crane", and pick out balls containing a variety of prizes.

Shoppers can also enjoy $10 food deals at the shopping mall's participating Japanese restaurants like Gyu Jin Shabu Shabu & Sukiyaki, Tomi Sushi and Saboten.