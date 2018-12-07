The mall the merrier

PARKWAY PARADE

From now till Dec 30 at Level 1 Concierge, be touched by art with heart at a specially curated exhibition in collaboration with the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) Tanglin School, part of Parkway Parade's mission to infuse the festive season with the true spirit of giving.

Shoppers will receive a limited-edition tote-brella - a new design is available every week - created in partnership with the APSN Tanglin School, redeemable for $200 ($180 for Lendlease Plus members, $220 at Cold Storage and Giant).

Art pieces by the APSN Tanglin School students will be exhibited at the Outdoor Plaza in a specially designed Santa's Hut. While you're there, post a selfie for a good cause. Simply follow @parkwayparadesg on Instagram and hashtag #PPgiftsAPSN on your social media post of yourself with your favourite artwork, and Parkway Parade will donate $2 to (APSN) Tanglin School for every unique post.

PHOTOS: PARKWAY PARADE

GREAT WORLD CITY

With the completion of Phase 1A of its Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) scheduled for end of this month, the mall has unveiled a fresh mix of retail and dining options and will have an additional entrance along Kim Seng Promenade.

Bringing the taste of Japan is Hototogisu Ramen, which was recently awarded one Michelin star in the Tokyo Michelin Guide 2019, and Japanese supermarket Meidi-Ya, which opens its second local outlet in Singapore next June.

From now till Dec 25, shoppers can experience the magic of Christmas with characters from the popular Hong Kong cartoon HappiPlayground.

The event space at Level 1 is transformed into the show's whimsical set, featuring life-sized Panda, Bunni, Pucci, Tiger and Pinky.

A minimum spend of $150 will give you the opportunity to join them at a tea party, complete with special food and drink items like HappiTea and Hong Kong egglets.

PHOTOS: GREAT WORLD CITY

VELOCITY @ NOVENA SQUARE

The shopping mall is delivering the ultimate immersive experience with plenty of Instagrammable moments.

At the Hot Air Balloon Fiesta from now till Dec 30, be awed by an 8.5m-high hot air balloon centerpiece and get a chance to hop on for a ride. There are also various interactive zones and you can enjoy 'balloon-gazing' within a 6m dome while being surrounded by a field of hot air balloons.

A pair of entry tickets can be redeemed at the Customer Service Counter at Level One when you spend $50.

Over at the Christmas Pop-Up Market (till Dec 23), local artisans will showcase their wares at 10 pop-up carts. Spend $160 to redeem a foldable tote bag or $360 to redeem the foldable tote bag, a thermal tumbler with a drawstring bag and a set of Christmas stickers. Terms and conditions apply.

PHOTOS: VELOCITY

PLAZA SINGAPURA

This Christmas, the shopping mall will be running two charity initiatives from Dec 12 to 23 at Level 1 (opposite BreadTalk).

From 11am to 9pm daily, shoppers can bring their gifts to the Wrap Me Up booth to get them wrapped by volunteers from Blossom World Society, and pay as they like for the service rendered.

And from 8pm to 11pm daily, some of Plaza Singapura's tenants like Marks & Spencer, Muji, Watsons, Choco Express and Gadget Plus will be donating products for a special Pay Your Age sale at this booth. During this period, shoppers can shop for a gift there and just pay for the item according to their age.

CapitaLand Hope Foundation - the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand, Plaza Singapura's parent company - will match dollar-for-dollar all funds raised, and all proceeds will go to Blossom World Society.