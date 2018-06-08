The ‘mall’ we get together

Forum The Shopping Mall is doling out discounts galore and other goodies for the young and old.

Here are some of the highlights:

playhao (#02-15)

This innovative space showcases quality educational toys and tools to help children develop intellectually. There is a wide selection of carefully selected toys that promote good old-fashioned fun, while also boosting intellectual, social and aesthetic growth.

playhao works with artisan toy-makers from all over the world to bring children intricate building blocks, constructor toys, wooden vehicles and many more.

From June 8 to Aug 12, get up to 50 per cent off weekly deals. Also, spend over $350 and get a lucky dip free gift worth up to $69.90.

Sandy Dandy (#02-21/33)

Want to take your little one to the beach but the weather is not holding up? Junior can still have some sandy fun at Sandy Dandy, a novel indoor sand playground for children aged six months to 14 years.

Junior will get to enjoy unlimited playtime on weekdays, 2.5 hours’ playtime daily on weekends and two hours’ playtime on the eve of public holidays and public holidays. This offer is only during the June school holidays.

Little ones aged six months to below three years pay $20* per entry, while those aged 3 to 14 years old pay $25*.

* Excluding GST

YOSHI (#B1-39)

Please your palate at the newly reinvented YOSHI. Its dishes showcase the finest ingredients of each season from Tokyo’s famous Tsukiji market. Choose from a full, formal YOSHI meal — the highest form of Japanese dining that includes a prescribed order of courses — or a more compact, casual version of it. Enjoy the Donburi from $58++ for lunch, the eight-course uni, beef or maguro menu at $158++ for lunch or dinner, or the YOSHI’s Omakase at $328++ for dinner.

The Horse’s Mouth (#B1-39)

Have a hearty night out at The Horse’s Mouth and savour craft cocktails paired with tasty bar snacks and a merry atmosphere. The cocktails feature fresh produce and juices and unique spirits, while the bar food presents sashimi from Tokyo’s Tsukiji market, Hakata-style ramen and a variety of Japanese-inspired nibbles.

Jamie’s Italian ( #01-01/04)

Until June 28, enjoy $15 specials from Mondays to Thursdays. Look forward to Italian dishes in a style typical of Jamie Oliver.

Dishes such as Home-made Focaccia Bruschetta with funky feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and broccolini, Char-grilled sal-mon skewers with Cheddar accompanied by Marinated Heritage tomatoes and wild rocket; Seafood fritto misto (deep-fried pieces of battered meat, fish or vegetables) with home-made Jamie

Oliver’s Italian tartare sauce; and Pan-seared Buffalo mozzarella wrapped withprosciutto, marinated ar-tichoke and garden salad.

SuperNature (#B1-05/09)

Organic and natural products from SuperNature are sourced from the most ethical organic producers around the world.

They include fresh organic fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, groceries, baby and children’s needs, beauty and wellness and household products.

Check out its enticing promotions. For example, you can buy any two Kettle Brand potato chips for $7.90.

You can also save 20 per cent on the Ice Cream & Cookie Co. ice creams.