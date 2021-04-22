McDonald’s launches new kids’ book series, BTS meal

The Tiny Detectives series written by Cressida Cowell helps spark curiosity and stimulate imagination in children.

The Tiny Detectives series written by Cressida Cowell helps spark curiosity and stimulate imagination in children.

Starting today, McDonald's Singapore is sparking children's curiosity and stimulating their imagination by launching a new exclusive 12-book series as part of the Happy Meal Readers Programme that is available at all restaurants and through McDelivery.

Titled The Tiny Detectives, it marks the third year of collaboration between the fast-food chain and Cressida Cowell, author of the best-selling How To Train Your Dragon series.

The Tiny Detectives takes readers along the curious adventures of a fun-size family as they dive into books and play detective to uncover answers to the big, "curious" questions that they have about the world - such as can trees talk to one another, what lies at the bottom of the ocean and why stars twinkle.

The 2021 series comes with supplementary inserts such as reading tips for parents, a story starter and activity sheets such as Search and Find and Spot the Difference to support parents in further engaging their children during family storytelling or reading sessions at home.

In addition, McDonald's has also unveiled a collaboration with popular K-pop boy band BTS.

A one-of-a-kind menu "tour" will arrive in Singapore on May 27, when customers can enjoy the band's signature order at participating restaurants islandwide.

The BTS Meal includes a nine-piece Chicken McNuggets, large fries, large drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

Local customers will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, at a drive-thru or via McDelivery.