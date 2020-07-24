Meet all your laundry needs with FairPrice Housebrand products

Meet all your laundry needs with FairPrice Housebrand's quality assortment of products that will take care of every step in your laundry care.

Before you start to wash your apparel, treat stains quickly with Step 1: Pre-Wash aids.

Grab the FairPrice Extra White Bleach Anti-Bacterial 1L - which is on Price Freeze at $1.15 - to remove tough stains and make white clothes whiter.

Remember not to use a water temperature that is too low before your whites start going gray or yellow, and avoid overloading your washer with piles of dirty clothes.

Try the FairPrice Stain Remover Spray & Refill Pre-Wash Laundry 2 x 500ml ($5.15) that has excellent cleaning power to remove stubborn stains effectively, without pre-soaking or scrubbing.

It is also colour safe and removes grease, grime, blood, lipstick and dirt.

For Step 2: Wash products, take your pick from liquid or powder detergents which carry the Green Label certification, making them environmentally-friendly under the Singapore Green Labelling Scheme.

When it comes to choosing your liquid detergent, which contains enzymes and pre-treats stains well, pick one with the most enzymes in its formula in the list of ingredients, which indicate better cleaning power.

The three liquid detergents, which are all on Price Freeze, are suitable for indoor drying and can be used for a top load machine wash or hand wash.

The FairPrice Concentrated Liquid Detergent Refill - Anti-Bacterial 1.8L ($3) kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria and you can enjoy its fresh citrus scent and lightly perfumed fragrance to freshen up your laundry.

It is gentle on hands while also removing stubborn stains.

Similarly, the floral-scented FairPrice Concentrated Liquid Detergent Refill - Flora 1.8L ($3) will do the gentle trick in removing stains.

Or opt for the FairPrice Concentrated Liquid Detergent Refill - Colour Care 1.8L ($3) which boasts the same qualities as the Flora version.

Alternatively, powder detergents work well for general loads, for both a top load machine wash or hand wash.

The FairPrice Triple Action Detergent Powder 1.2kg ($2.10), a Price Freeze item, is a biodegradable and environmentally-friendly detergent with anti-bacterial effects and bio-active blue particles, making your clothes brighter.

It is suitable for hot or cold water temperatures, easy to rinse and gentle on hands.

The new FairPrice Powder Detergent Low Suds 3kg ($7.70) will provide powerful cleaning, removing tough stains and dust mites from clothes while keeping colours vibrant.

It can also be used for a front load machine wash. It is anti-bacterial, suitable for indoor drying and has a phosphate-free formula. You can get the 5kg pack for $11.55.

For the final step in your laundry care process, Step 3: Post-Wash, choose from three variants of the FairPrice Fabric Softener Refill 1.8L ($2.40) - Lavender, Floral or Rose.

Suitable for a top load machine wash, front load machine wash and hand wash, this anti-wrinkle softener will leave clothes silky smooth and soft, with a lovely fragrance freshening your fabric after every wash, and make them easy to iron.