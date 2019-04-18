More bargains await at Gain City's 38th Anniversary Sale@Expo

Shop up a storm this long weekend, as the Gain City 38th Anniversary Sale@Expo will be taking place from today to Sunday at Singapore Expo Hall 6A and Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Get the best bargains from $38 with its extensive range of air-conditioners, home appliances, electronics and IT products.

Exclusive discounts for PAssion and Safra card members include LG 43-inch UHD Smart TV plus free $100 grocery vouchers ($1,099, usual price $1,399) and Sony 40-inch digital Internet TV ($538, usual price $749) respectively.

In addition, every $100 spent entitles you to a lucky draw chance to win one million Family Card reward points, valid until Sunday.

What is more, meet and greet your favourite radio stars at the event.DJs from Love 972 will be heading over to Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut tomorrow (1pm to 3pm), while DJs from Yes 933 will be appearing at Singapore Expo Hall 6A on Saturday (2pm to 4pm).