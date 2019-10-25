More make-up sets to Fall for

THREE

The Japanese beauty brand makes use of the ethereal colours of the light-transmitting crystal to create its 2019 Autumn-Winter collection, Girl in Amber/Crystal Visions - embodying a “present” that is locked in amber and never fades and the fluidity of a “future” that keeps on changing from moment to moment.



Harmonising sheer, crystalline colours and light, the Three Dimensional Vision Eye Palette ($93) imparts jewel-like sparkles to the face.



The Three Lyrical Lip Trip ($48) delivers a crystalline shine to the lips with its plant oil-based luminescent formula, while the Three Lyrical Lip Bloom ($48) offers colours in the raw matte texture with subtle crystal sparkles.



Three’s 2019 Autumn-Winter collection is now available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

Feel the glow of stardust all around with the US cosmetics line’s Lust & Stardust Collection for eyes, lips and face that offers a spectacle of glitter, glitz and glam.



See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow ($38) is back this season in four new limited-edition shades, created with an innovative demi-pressed process that allows the pigments to apply more vividly and gives the glitter maximum sparkle.



Enamored Dazzling Lip Lacquer Lipgloss ($42) also comes in four new shades, while the O!mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer ($69) returns in a special-edition soft peachy pink shade (showstopper) and golden copper shade (jet girl) in a covetable glitter compact.



Perfectly sized for both face and body, this larger-than-life foil highlighter adds instant reflective radiance with the touch of a brush.



Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Lust & Stardust Collection is now available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg.

LUNASOL

Discover the secret to impress and captivate with the Japanese cosmetics brand’s Illuminating Color Glow collection this autumn.



Inspired by the lustrous qualities of nature - a butterfly’s shining wings, the glow of life in the deep sea, the glisten of a crystal, the sway of an aurora - Lunasol elegantly blends nature’s light and life to create colours that reflect the beauty of the universe.



The Eye Coloration ($88) boasts a tapestry of fascinating vivid shades in one quad, the Coloring Glaze ($88) is a two-colour set cheek powder and the Nuance Eye Light ($30) is a limited-edition eyeliner that highlights eyes with a lavender-nuanced shimmer.



Lunasol’s Illuminating Color Glow collection is now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Department Store and OG Albert Complex.



INNISFREE

Embrace the mystical beauty of the evening and night skies at Saebyeol Oreum with the Korean naturalism brand’s fifth iteration of the Jeju Color Picker Limited Edition collection.



With colours inspired by the celestial wonders observed from the top of the hill located at the scenic island of Jeju, make-up essentials include sparkling liquid eyeshadows, Jelly Cheek blushes, Multi Highlighter, Vivid Shine Tint lip tints and Real Color Nail polishes.



The 2019 Jeju Color Picker collection ($4 to $17) is now available at all innisfree Singapore stores.

ANNA SUI

With the US cosmetics line’s staple jet black as a base, organic curves, the iconic heart motif and a charming dotted pattern are combined for the Sui Black Collection, while the luxurious fragrance of tea rose adds another elegant touch.



The Sui Black Rouge ($40) is an exceptionally beautiful lipstick with a red or purple rose wrapped in a jet black tint. A single application blends the tint of the jet black portion into the vivid colour of the rose, to produce unique lips that are ever so enchanting.



Similarly, the Sui Black Cream Blush ($52) is a never-before-seen jet black cream cheek colour - just a single application gives your cheeks your own rosy hue.



Other products include the Powder Blush ($52), a pressed cheek blush composed of close-fitting Lasting Glow Oil; Ink Liner ($35), an eyeliner whose combination of superfine polymer emulsion and black ink (black pigment) ensures a deeper, truer black; and Primer Water ($42), two-in-one make-up water that works as both a skincare lotion and a make-up primer.



The Anna Sui Sui Black Collection is now available at BHG Bugis Level 1.



LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

As part of the cosmetics line of the famed French bakery’s 2019 Autumn Make-up Collection, the Liquid Rouge ($36) helps achieve plumpness — a first for the range — in addition to the colour pay-off of a rouge and the shine of a gloss.



Offered in sheer and matte textures, the Eye Colour Collection ($80) allows one to create prismatic make-up looks and dramatic depth, while the Mixed Pressed Cheek Colour ($78) comprises of beaded cheek colors pressed after being surface-coated with oil.



The 2019 Autumn Make-up Collection is now available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.



