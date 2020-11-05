Shopping

Much to gain at Gain City's Super Brands Sale, extended to Sunday

You now have until Sunday to enjoy savings on more than 100 Super Brands and 10,000 products

Nov 05, 2020 06:00 am

Take advantage of these final four days to grab super deals at Gain City's first Super Brands Sale, which has been extended to Sunday due to overwhelming response.

More than 100 Super Brands and 10,000 products are going at attractive prices.

So hurry down to the local consumer electronics retailer's stores for your last chance to enjoy massive savings.

For instance, keep cool with the branded Inverter System 3 Aircon (4 Ticks) (from $2,699), which comes with a free Dyson V7 Fluffy plus vacuum cleaner, free three-year installation warranty and free material upgrade.

Other items on offer include a 55-inch TV (4 Ticks) ($555, usual price $1,299), 14-inch laptop (from $299), Samsung A31 Smartphone 128GB ($278, usual price $348), 2-Door Fridge 225-litre (3 Ticks) ($399, usual price $749) and 7-piece Dining Set ($599, usual price $1,999; available only at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut).

What's more, Citibank credit card members can exclusively receive $100 off with a minimum $2,000 spend in a single receipt at all Gain City showrooms.

Limited redemptions are till Nov 15, terms and conditions apply.

Gain City also guarantees the lowest price on any purchase.

If customers find an item which they purchased from Gain City sold cheaper at any other major retailer, they can return for a refund at 3.5 times the price difference within eight days of purchase.

