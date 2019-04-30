Muji opens two-storey store at Jewel Changi Airport

The 12th outlet of the popular Japanese minimalist brand houses over 4,000 products and an 88-seater cafe.

Muji fans will be excited to visit the new two-storey store at Jewel Changi Airport.

The 12th outlet of Japan's popular minimalist brand of household goods, apparel and food, which officially opened last Friday, boasts an extensive range of over 4,000 products and the largest Cafe&Meal Muji in Singapore.

The large product range includes apparel, furniture, kitchenware, toiletries, stationery and food items.

Mr Naoki Kadoike, the managing director of Muji Singapore and Malaysia, told The New Paper they chose Jewel as it is the centre of South-east Asia, which allows them to showcase the world of Muji.

According to Mr Kadoike, Muji predicts their customer base to comprise of 40 per cent tourists and 60 per cent Singaporeans.

The design of the store is the brainchild of Tokyo-based design company Super Potato. With a concept of incorporating local culture into Muji's design aesthetic, a walk in the store will reveal surprises at every turn, from familiar old-fashioned household items such as vintage window grills to antique rotary phones.

Muji Jewel Changi Airport also offers health conscious Singaporeans the largest range of the Muji Walker series, Muji's fitness line.

In addition, the store provides an interior adviser service, a complimentary service that provides customisable solutions catered to customers' interior design needs.

Travellers rushing to catch their flight can opt for the easy grab-and-go selection of salads, desserts and drinks available at the Cafe&Meal takeaway counter.

Those with more time can find a place at the 88-seater cafe and enjoy the exclusive Jewel Set meal that offers a nutritious selection of one hot deli such as barramundi with buttery dashi vegetable broth or sage brine chicken with confit Roma tomato, complete with two choices of cold deli, soup and rice.

As part of Muji's 16th anniversary in Singapore, the company plans to introduce the Muji Passport app locally.

The Muji Passport will provide Singaporean customers with easy access to information and promotions as well as weekly newsletters.

On why he thinks Singaporeans are likely to visit the store, Mr Kadoike said: "When I was posted here in January this year, I realised how similar Singaporeans are to the Japanese. People are very conscious of having a good lifestyle and there is a common understanding of Muji's philosophy."