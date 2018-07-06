Mums shop till baby drops at Baby World Fair

There are women who shop till they drop, and then there are mums-to-be who shop till they pop.

Since it was launched in 2012, at least one pregnant woman has gone into labour during the annual Baby World Fair, according to event organiser Mummys Market.

This has prompted Mr William Chin, its chief executive officer and founder, to arrange for an ambulance to be on standby at the fair each year.

With more than 150,000 products from more than 1,000 brands participating, Baby World Fair - which takes place today till Sunday at Singapore Expo - touts itself as the largest baby fair in South-east Asia.

Mr Chin told The New Paper: "During the first year, a mother was queuing up to receive a goodie bag when her water broke.

"While the team at the fair were calling for an ambulance, her husband told the staff working at the counter that his wife's water just broke and they would like to collect the goodie bag before going (off)."

Since 2013, Mr Chin has spent $2,870 every year on hiring ambulances, as safety is crucial.

He also said the event can be an emotional one.

Said Mr Chin: "The excitement a first-time mother (feels) shopping for her child, dressing her child's nursery and buying a new cot evokes a lot of emotions."

Such maternal enthusiasm has driven some mums to spend around $2,000 on Mummys Market's online store even before the fair, and follow up with further spending at the fair, said Mr Chin.

Some new parents even spend $3,000 to $4,000, and there is a growing trend of baby products doubling up as fashion statements.

There are parents owning several strollers and baby carriers for a single infant to match different get-ups for different occasions.

Mrs Jherlyn Koh, a 36-year-old teacher who has a three-month-old and another child who is almost two, is no exception to baby shopping fever.

Her biggest haul to date consists of a baby cot, bathtub, pram and diaper-changing station, which cost a total of around $1,000.

She told TNP: "I have four baby carriers and four strollers as well as one baby wrap... I like to showcase my baby carriers during Chinese New Year and family gatherings."

FYI

WHAT: Baby World Fair 2018

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 5

WHEN: Today and tomorrow (11am to 9pm), Sunday (11am to 8pm)

TICKETS: Admission is free