Nab great bargains at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Black Friday sale

When it comes to Black Friday sales, you can bet there is always a new bargain at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet. The Australian retail chain's store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, kicks off its Black Friday sale from Nov 27 to Dec 2.

Don't miss out on its terrific one-off deals on electrical, computers, furniture and bedding. Expect only huge savings, with no gimmicks or hidden terms and conditions.

Plus, receive 10 per cent off your next purchase, which gives you yet another reason to head back to shop at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet. (Conditions apply.)

Up for grabs is a Japanese brand 42-inch Full HD Android TV for $489, and enjoy over 55 per cent off the Fisher & Paykel 8kg Washer WA8056G1 ($335, usual price $749; limited display sets only).

Save $110 on the Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology BL580V ($189, usual price $299; limited to first 50 sets only), save $105 on the Acer Aspire XC-886 Desktop ($693, usual price $798; limited sets only, while stocks last), save $104 on the Nikon Super Telephoto Compact Camera Coolpix A1000 ($465, usual price $569; plus free 16GB SD card and pouch worth $31) and save $70 on the Asus Dual Band Wifi-6 Gaming Router TUF-AX3000 ($229, usual price $299).

Get a good night's sleep knowing you nabbed a super deal on the Serta SleepTrue Sensation Queen Size Mattress for $2,164 - which comes with a free queen-size bed frame, or top up $388 for a queen storage bed frame - and receive over 55 per cent off the Soho Coffee Table ($289, usual price $719).

HSBC credit card holders will exclusively receive a free $20 shopping voucher with minimum spend of $999 in a single receipt (limited to the first 500 redemptions) or a free $40 shopping voucher with minimum spend of $2,000 in a single receipt (limited to the first 300 redemptions).

Terms and conditions apply, check in-store for details.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are also available, with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.