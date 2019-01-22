New buys for beauty boost

INNISFREE X DISNEY

The Korean beauty brand has teamed up with Disney to unveil the Innisfree X Disney Toy Story Limited-Edition Collection, featuring the beloved characters from the animated film series in a celebration of friendship.

Expect bright and cheery colours, adorable illustrations and nostalgic delight from the full range, consisting of 22 limited-edition make-up and skincare treats in lovely packaging, from the best-selling No Sebum Mineral Powder to hand cream and body care.

The collection ($4 to $37) is now available at Innisfree stores islandwide.

SVENSON

The British trichology specialist is offering the latest in trichological advances with two new innovations.

Plasma Regen Hair Therapy is a state-of-the-art device and treatment programme that addresses troubled scalp and thinning hair through the latest technological advances in plasma and ultrasound application to sanitise the scalp and stimulate hair growth.

It is complemented by HairFix, an instant solution for fuller hair density and volume using premium and lightweight patented nano-hair developed from South Korea.

Both are now available as a package (introductory price of $300) at Svenson hair centres at International Building, Parkway Parade and Jurong Point.

ALCHE(ME)

The home-grown skincare brand has introduced its Rejuvenate (me), Brighten (me) and Clear & Mattify (me) ranges under the Curated Formulation Series, which addresses the three main problems most commonly experienced in Singapore - slackening and wrinkled skin, dull and lifeless skin and acne-related concerns.

Each range features a 15ml serum ($60) and a 15ml mask ($35), both formulated with key active ingredients that aim to provide short-term, immediate and visible effects, while also prolonging the results.

Alche(me)'s Curated Formulation Series is now available on www.alcheme.one