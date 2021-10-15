New Compass One app and latest products to try

COMPASS ONE

Say goodbye to scanning receipts or queueing at the customer service counter when it comes to points redemption at the shopping mall.

As part of its digitalisation journey, Compass One has launched a new user-friendly and intuitive mobile app called Compass One Rewards.

Free to download, the app allows shoppers to easily register themselves with a few clicks, redeem points immediately at point of purchase as well as track their points through the app.

Existing Compass One members will also get their current points transferred to their mobile app account.

To celebrate the launch of the Compass One Rewards app, the mall is holding two promotional activities with up to $27,000 worth of prizes to be won from now till Oct 31.

Download the app and register as a member to receive a sure-win lucky spin chance and 1,000 points, and earn 500 additional points with a minimum spend of $100 at participating retailers.

All points can be converted into parking credits or Compass One vouchers.

Compass One will also be hosting member-exclusive weekly retailer deals within the app.

They include a $10 consultation fee for new patients at Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic and a $10 bonus when you purchase $20 credits at Timezone.

You can download the mobile app and register for an account at Google (bit.ly/CompassOneRewardsApp) and Apple (bit.ly/CompassOneRewards).

NESTLE

The food and beverage manufacturer introduces Harvest Gourmet, a range of five plant-based and meat-free alternatives to both red and white meat developed to complement Asian meals and cuisines.

Specially developed with the complex flavours and textures of Asia in mind, it offers a nutritious, fuss-free and versatile portfolio of protein-rich flavourful plant-based and meat-free options such as Ground Mince, Stir Fry Mince, Chargrilled Pieces, Sensational Burger and Schnitzel, made with natural ingredients such as soy, wheat, beetroot and coconut oil.

These halal-certified, ready-to-cook options offer up to 19.2g of protein and 7.3g of fibre per serving and do not require thawing before cooking, saving fuss and time.

In addition, it was designed to allow for multiple cooking methods - pan-frying, baking, deep frying and even microwaving.

Nestle's Harvest Gourmet ($8.65 a pack, with ongoing promotions at different retailers) is now available at selected FairPrice outlets, RedMart and Amazon, and will retail at Cold Storage and Giant by the end of the month.

NATURE'S WONDERS

Add a dose of goodness for your heart with Baked USA Pecans, which joins the dried fruit and nuts brand's current line-up of heart-healthy goodies.

Pecans are ranked among the most nutritious nuts and are an excellent source of good fats, dietary fibre and different vitamins and minerals - nutrients essential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and promote digestive health.

Carefully handpicked from the best plantations and speciality growers from the US, the Baked USA Pecans are lightly baked to perfection with no added sugar and salt and naturally loaded with rich nutrients that are free of cholesterol and trans fat.

The product is also awarded the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Choice label for being lower in sodium.

And if you are looking for a wholesome snack to munch on as you go about your day, try Nature's Wonders' Duo Nut Mix. This premium nut range fuses two types of well-loved nuts in each pack, offering a combination of baked almonds, cashews, macadamias or walnuts.

These tree nuts are naturally free of cholesterol and trans-fat, and they are also a rich source of protein, dietary fibre, minerals and vitamins.

Nature's Wonders' Baked USA Pecans ($7.40) and Duo Nut Mix range ($5.45 to $5.80) are now available at selected hyper/supermarkets, Nature's Wonders e-store and selected online e-stores.

FRESH HY

Protect and care for both your hands and delicates with the household cleaning product brand's new Lingerie Wash ($6.90), which is suitable for everyday use on lingerie to effectively remove stains in 15 minutes.

Made in Japan, its unique formulation can also kill 99 per cent of bacteria and dust-mites while preventing bacterial growth for up to 24 hours, hence eliminating odours.

As lingerie is commonly hand-washed and using normal detergent may be harsh for its soft fibres, Fresh HY Lingerie Wash's mild and non-irritant formulation is gentle on skin and fabrics yet also suitable for machine wash if that is preferred.

It is now available at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Shopee, Lazada, RedMart and the Walch eShop.

LISTERINE

Mask wearing is here to stay, but mask breath does not have to, with US mouthwash brand's PocketMist Breath Spray.

Available in the classic Cool Mint flavour, it is an on-the-go essential that kills 99.9 per cent of germs that cause bad breath. The spray delivers fresh, minty and clean breath all day and anywhere with just two or three quick spritzes.

Housed in a compact and sleek packaging, it is also portable and lightweight, and is sugar-free with zero calories.

The Listerine PocketMist Breath Spray ($6.90) is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Lazada and Shopee.

FOR FURRY FRIENDS

The local pet care brand's line of 100 per cent natural products is aimed at alleviating eczema and other skin conditions and irritations plaguing fur kids.

The Pet's Activated Water Sanitizer helps make cleaning and sanitising easier for pet owners, in addition to the Ear Cleaner, Body Healing Balm, Toy & Fabric Cleaner, Pet Dish Foam and Pump Pump Floor Cleaner - all of which contain zero harsh chemicals.

The latest product, the Booster Serum Series, will be launched in December and seeks to transform the harsh process of showering pets into one that is beneficial for their skin, fur and wellness.

For Furry Friends ($10 to $178) is now available at FairPrice and over 50 physical pet grooming stores including Furry Purry and Friends Fur Life.