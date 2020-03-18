New deals at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet clearance event

If you missed last week's kick-off of the biggest ever Harvey Norman Factory Outlet clearance event yet, fret not as more attractive deals have been added to the sale that runs till March 29.

So head to Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, where more savings can be found at an additional 10,000 sq ft of retail space next door at Block 750.

Bargain hunters should keep their eyes peeled for further markdowns way below factory outlet prices on electrical, information technology, furniture and bedding products.

Treat yourself to eye-popping visuals and save $650 on a Sharp 50-inch Full HD Android TV, which is now going for $849 (usual price $1,499).

Or if you are starting to cook more while working from home, save $430 on a KitchenAid Mixer which you can score for $588 (usual price $1,018). Even better, it comes with a free sifter and scale attachment worth $159, while stocks last.

What's more, save $400 on the Fujifilm X-A3 Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens that is going for $599 (usual price $999; limited sets only).

Shoppers can also enjoy up to 90 per cent off clearance furniture plus free delivery (applicable for deliveries by end of March).

Get 60 per cent off the La-Z-Boy Harmony Recliner, which is now priced at $598 (usual price $1,599).

And with the minimum guaranteed 70 per cent to 90 per cent off mattresses, you can sleep easy knowing you snagged an unbeatable bargain.

Don't miss out on the King Koil iCustom 3000 King Size Pocketed Spring Mattress, which is now $600 (usual price $5,198) - that is a whopping 85 per cent discount.

There is also 20 per cent off IT accessories.

Meanwhile, save $144 on the Asus Performance Notebook, which is now $555 (usual price $699; limited display sets only).

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet daily, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Enjoy free parking on weekdays (6pm to 9pm), weekends and public holidays (noon to 3pm, 6pm to 9pm).