Shopping

New homeowners group buy sale back at Gain City

New homeowners group buy sale back at Gain City
New Homeowners Group Buy Sale returns to Gain CityGAIN CITY
May 02, 2021 12:30 am

If you’ve successfully BTO-ed or purchased a new home, head down to the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut this weekend (May 1 and 2) to enjoy the two-day New Homeowners Group Buy Sale. 

It’s filled with unbeatable group buy deals from all the major brands on airconditioners, appliances, furniture and more.

What’s more, stand a chance to win the award-winning MG ZS EV Fully Electric SUV with every $100 spent, while FavePay users exclusively enjoy a 2 per cent cashback.

Terms and conditions apply.

Free shuttle bus services to the Gain City Megastore run from Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations between 11am and 10pm daily.

Register for this weekend’s group buy sale at gaincity.com/groupbuy.

WALCH
Shopping

Savings on hand wash, season for red kiwifruit

Related Stories

Enjoy low prices at Harvey Norman's VIP Sale, no membership required

Save more with Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Top 40 clearance deals

FairPrice goes the Xtra mile with pet food promotions

Meanwhile, stand to win over $1,700 worth of attractive prizes by joining the #GainWithGainCity 40th anniversary TikTok Hashtag challenge, taking place from now till June 15.

The first prize is an LG 55-inch Nanocell 4K TV worth $1,399, second prize is a Remington Air3D Hair Dryer worth $278 and third prize is a Google Nest Mini worth $79.

Visit Gain City’s TikTok profile @GainCity for more contest details.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Shopping