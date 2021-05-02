New homeowners group buy sale back at Gain City

If you’ve successfully BTO-ed or purchased a new home, head down to the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut this weekend (May 1 and 2) to enjoy the two-day New Homeowners Group Buy Sale.

It’s filled with unbeatable group buy deals from all the major brands on airconditioners, appliances, furniture and more.

What’s more, stand a chance to win the award-winning MG ZS EV Fully Electric SUV with every $100 spent, while FavePay users exclusively enjoy a 2 per cent cashback.

Terms and conditions apply.

Free shuttle bus services to the Gain City Megastore run from Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations between 11am and 10pm daily.

Register for this weekend’s group buy sale at gaincity.com/groupbuy.

Meanwhile, stand to win over $1,700 worth of attractive prizes by joining the #GainWithGainCity 40th anniversary TikTok Hashtag challenge, taking place from now till June 15.

The first prize is an LG 55-inch Nanocell 4K TV worth $1,399, second prize is a Remington Air3D Hair Dryer worth $278 and third prize is a Google Nest Mini worth $79.

Visit Gain City’s TikTok profile @GainCity for more contest details.