The New Paper partners iPrice Group to offer unique online shopping deals

The coupon portal will showcase the highest offers searched online like Lazada, Zalora, Shopee, Qoo10, Grab Food, Agoda, Expedia, Klook, kkday and others.

The New Paper (TNP), under the umbrella of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH), Asia’s leading media organisation, will be working with regional online shopping & deals platform, iPrice Group, to provide exclusive promotions and coupons for online shoppers through coupon.tnp.sg.

The website is now live and will be updated daily to bring the best promotions and coupons for Singapore’s online shoppers.

SPH’s Head of Digital Media Solutions, Mr Michael Chng, highlighted that the initiative was launched to fulfil the companies’ commitment to offering a diversity of digital products and services with add-on values for its customers.

He added that apart from having an excellent reputation in Singapore and the region, iPrice has the capability of providing a platform to compare prices and discover products across more than 300 million products (local, regional and international stores and brands), making it convenient for customers to select the best option before making a purchase.

“The coupon portal will list down high-value online voucher and coupon offers from 60+ e-commerce businesses in Singapore and across the globe,” said Mr Chng.

“At the same time, we believe it will enhance TNP’s digital content as we bring more choices for Singapore’s digital savvy consumers.

“We believe the collaboration will further strengthen the e-commerce and digital lifestyle ecosystem and improve the Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) through TNP’s participation in the industry.”

iPrice Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Chmelar, said that the company is honoured to work with Singapore’s leading newspaper company to provide a global shopping platform with convenience.

Mr Chmelar shared how the rapid Internet economic growth had seen an increase of e-commerce businesses and the company had an opportunity to offer more choices to online customers by merging all the existing options.

“Reports by Google and Temasek revealed that the value of the Internet economy in Singapore is expected to reach over US$22 billion (SGD$30 billion) by 2025 and specifically, the eCommerce industry is growing more rapidly than forecasted with its size expected to reach US$5 billion,” said Mr Chmelar.

“TNP has successfully evolved with time by providing the most relevant, current and comprehensive news reports to Singaporeans.

“We believe that this teamwork will have an even bigger impact on millions of customers.”.

The coupon portal will showcase the highest offers searched online like Lazada, Zalora, Shopee, Qoo10, Grab Food, Agoda, Expedia, Klook, kkday and others.

Shoppers can also find the best offers easily through popular categories such as electronics, fashion, health & beauty, travel & hotels, and others.

Online users will be able to maximise their savings via the https://coupon.tnp.sg/ website in three easy steps:

1. Select your coupon.

2. Be sure to click and read the terms and conditions after selecting the coupon.

3. Click “Copy Code” and use the promotion codes when settling payments on the e-commerce websites. If there is no code, proceed to the online store to enjoy discounts.

All offers handled by iPrice Group are also available at “meta-search” platforms in seven countries, namely, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Hong Kong.