New styles for a new year

BLUM

The local fashion brand has launched its First Lady Moments Collection inspired by political First Ladies like Peng Liyuan from China and America's late Jackie Kennedy to help you get a head start for the New Year.

Update your workwear wardrobe and look smart and corporate cool with jackets, suits and dresses tailored in fitted and flattering cuts, with distinct soft silhouettes, using jacquard weave, ivory tweed and made-in-Japan wrinkle-resistant fabrics.

The First Lady Moments Collection (from $259 to $329) is available from now till the end of the month at BLUM stores islandwide.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

For the 2018 holiday season, Salvatore Ferragamo pays tribute to the iconic Rainbow wedge sandal designed in 1938 for Hollywood star Judy Garland, reimagined on its 80th anniversary with Rainbow Holiday, a collection of colourful accessories true to the Italian fashion house's storied legacy of vibrant innovation.

The rainbow palette is integrated into bags and shoes, both in rainbow stripes and block colour rainbow shades.

The Rainbow Holiday collection ranges from $650 to $3,090 and is now available at Salvatore Ferragamo stores at Paragon, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, ION Orchard and Takashimaya Department Store.

FRED

The French jeweller has introduced a refined selection of novelties designed under the new creative direction of Valerie Samuel, artistic director and vice-president of FRED.

The timeless classic Force 10 bracelet can now be worn as a necklace too (from $2,350 to $48,314), the cable featuring a line of bright, glittering diamonds. Inspired by carabiners, its famous shackle is emphasised, multiplied and interspersed with gold links forming the original Force 10 cable.

The 8°0 collection's (from $2,700 to $48,306) swirling design depicting a figure of eight now adorns a line of necklaces, long necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.

Both collections are now available at the FRED boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and FRED counter at Takashimaya.